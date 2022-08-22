"He can't believe it! Brilliant" - Ian Wright thrilled with £32 million Arsenal star's reaction to William Saliba goal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright enjoyed Oleksandr Zinchenko's reaction to centre-back William Saliba's first senior goal for the Gunners.

Saliba curled a brilliant strike with his weaker right foot to score from the edge of the box during his side's Premier League encounter against AFC Bournemouth. The shot found the top corner and put Mikel Arteta's side 3-0 up early in the second half, a lead they maintained until full-time on Saturday (August 20).

Many of Arsenal's players reacted with joy to Saliba's fantastic effort, with Zinchenko's reaction standing out. The Ukrainian, who arrived at the Emirates from Manchester City on a £32 million deal this summer, put his hands over his head and dropped to his knees in disbelief.

Wright, who was on punditry duty for Premier League Productions, noticed Zinchenko's reaction and said (as quoted by HITC):

“Weaker foot, he’s a centre-half. He starts his Premier League career and he [Zinchenko] has seen him to do that. He can’t believe it! Brilliant. That’s brilliant.”

Saliba made his senior debut for the Gunners on Matchday 1 of the ongoing Premier League season despite joining the club back in 2019. He put in an assured performance in that game against Crystal Palace, keeping a clean sheet as his side won 2-0.

Saliba scored an own-goal in Arsenal's next match at home against Leicester City, but Arteta's men didn't let that deter them as they secured a thrilling 4-2 victory. The central defender made amends for that error in judgment by netting a stunning goal against Bournemouth.

Arsenal are the only perfect team in the Premier League after three matches

Prior to Saliba's strike, Martin Odegaard netted an 11-minute brace at the start of the match against the Cherries to put Arsenal in control. They didn't give Scott Parker's side much of a sniff throughout to pick up their third Premier League win on the bounce.

The result meant the Gunners took top spot in the standings with nine points, nine goals scored and two conceded after three matches. Arteta's men could have been usurped by reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday (August 21).

However, the Citizens could only gather a point following an exhilarating 3-3 draw away to Newcastle United. It meant that the Gunners are the only team with a perfect record so far in the Premier League this season.

The north London outfit will look to extend their two-point lead at the top when they host unbeaten Fulham on August 27.

