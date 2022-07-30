"He is the benchmark for Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez" - Paul Merson predicts Premier League Golden Boot winner next season

Paul Merson has set Harry Kane as the benchmark for the Premier League Golden Boot award.

The league is filled with talented goal-scoring forwards this season, with new signings Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland expected to engage in a fierce rivalry this season. Also present will the usual suspects Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, among others.

With league action set to start next week, Merson has dropped Kane as the marker for the other forwards to chase in the Golden Boot race. In his column for Daily Star, he noted:

"Harry Kane is still my favourite for the Golden Boot, and he is the benchmark for Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez. You win the Golden Boot by scoring against the bottom-half teams, not by scoring 15 goals against the top-four sides. You get your hat-tricks against the struggling teams in January, and Kane will be playing every game."

He added:

"I don't see Haaland doing the same as City want to win the Champions League, and with Liverpool, that front three can change very quickly. Even Mohamed Salah has been on the bench."

Speaking about Liverpool's new boy Nunez and teams defending deep against Manchester City, Merson noted:

"I'm interested to see Nunez but £85m is a lot of money for someone playing in the Portuguese league. When Haaland is playing for Dortmund and Norway, teams have a go at them but against City, teams retreat into their own box to defend. There is no power and pace in that; it's guile. It's a different ball game."

Manchester City will take on Liverpool in Community Shield ahead of new Premier League season

Reigning Premier League winners Manchester City will play against defending FA Cup winners Liverpool in the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium.

Although the game is traditionally held at the Wembley Stadium, the location has been shifted this year due to the Women's Euro games being held in England's national stadium.

Both teams have altered their frontline dynamics ahead of the new season, so it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top in this high-octane rivalry.

