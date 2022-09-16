"He is at his best when he comes from the outside" - Former Liverpool star claims Sadio Mane is 'not happy' at Bayern Munich

Dietmar Hamann has claimed that former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is not happy following his move to Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese international put an end to his six-year association with the Reds this summer. He made the switch to Bayern Munich for a fee of €32 million, which could potentially rise to €41 million.

The AFCON winner with Senegal made a blistering start to life at the Allianz Arena, scoring thrice in his first three games for the Bavarian giants. However, the forward has since faded, managed to find the back of the net just twice.

The former Liverpool star has not scored in his last five outings for his new club. He was withdrawn in the 70th minute during Bayern's win over Barcelona in midweek (September 13).

GOAL @goal The best is yet to come for Sadio Mane The best is yet to come for Sadio Mane 🔥 https://t.co/kV44LexzZi

Dietmar Hamann, who played for both Liverpool and Bayern Munich during his playing days, has insisted that Mane is yet to fully adapt to life at his new club.

The Champions League-winning midfielder has claimed that Mane looks at his devastating best out wide and does not look happy in the centre-forward role. He told GMX, as quoted by Sport Witness :

“He is not integrated. I saw him at Liverpool FC, where he played through the middle. That is not his position. Now, he’s taking that position at FC Bayern as well. He is at his best when he comes from the outside. He doesn’t look happy to me."

Hamann has claimed that the former Liverpool winger looks isolated up front for Bayern Munich. He added:

"Other players like Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala or, in defence, Lucas Hernandez, who is injured at the moment, are putting in outstanding performances. Nobody is talking about Mane at the moment."

"He seems isolated and hardly takes part in the game. FC Bayern has to get a grip on that.”

Liverpool have missed Sadio Mane following his move to Bayern Munich

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp lost one of the most trusted players when Mane made the switch to Bayern Munich this summer. The Senegalese international joined the Reds during Klopp's first summer transfer window and made an immediate impact at Anfield.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Liverpool haven't been the same without Sadio Mane Liverpool haven't been the same without Sadio Mane 😟 https://t.co/N8QFAn3dTM

Mane has been integral part of everything Liverpool have achieved over the last few years and they appear to be struggling without him.

Klopp has already dismissed claims that the Reds' poor form this season is due to the departure of their former number ten but their form suggests otherwise.

