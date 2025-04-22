“He is the best, everyone should be like him” - Luis Figo singles out Barcelona star for praise ahead of UCL clash against Inter Milan

Luis Figo has heaped praise on Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The former player called him “the best” and urged players to emulate the youngster’s fearless approach to big games.

Ad

Yamal, 17, has impressed fans with his footballing abilities week in and week out. His creativity, technical ability, and dribbling prowess have often earned him comparisons with football icon Lionel Messi.

While Barcelona are leading the race for the LaLiga title, one player who has stood out for the Catalan club is Yamal. The La Masia graduate leads the assists chart in LaLiga this term with 14 assists to his name.

Yamal was recently recognized for his top-notch performances. On Monday (April 21), he won the 'Breakthrough of the Year' award at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.

Ad

Trending

Former Barcelona and Real Madrid player Luis Figo was present at the event. Speaking at the awards ceremony, Figo waxed lyrical about Yamal before adding that the winger is an example for others.

Figo said (via Barca Universal):

“He is the best. Everyone should be like him, the way he approaches this type of match.”

Lamine Yamal was promoted to Barca’s first team in 2023. He has made 36 goal contributions (14 goals and 22 assists) for the Catalan club this term in 46 appearances across competitions.

Ad

“He is doing a phenomenal job’’ – Luis Figo heaps praise on Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Luis Figo further commended La Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick, who took over the managerial reins at Barca last summer and has taken the club to unexpected highs this season.

Under the German tactician, La Blaugrana are currently in the race for the treble. They are also sitting at the top of the LaLiga table with 73 points in 32 games.

Ad

When Figo was asked for his take on how Flick has performed at Barca so far, the former had nothing but praise for the latter. The Portuguese legend said:

“He is doing phenomenal. My doubt was how he could integrate into the club, into a philosophy that I know well, into how Barcelona plays. Although the truth is that he is doing a phenomenal job.”

Ad

On the upcoming El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final (Saturday, April 26), Figo opined that the match’s result is unpredictable.

“It’s a Clasico, a Cup final, two teams that dominate Spanish football. One will arrive better than the other in spirits, but the result is unpredictable," he said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More