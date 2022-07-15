“He is the best we have”, “A joy to watch” – Manchester United fans thrilled by display from 28-year-old star during 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory

Manchester United supporters were once again impressed with their side's performance in their latest pre-season victory against Melbourne Victory on Friday (July 15).

The Red Devils fell behind within five minutes of the opening whistle. However, goals near half-time from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial put the Premier League side ahead at the break.

Marcus Rashford scored 12 minutes from time before a late own goal sealed a convincing triumph for United to make it two wins from Erik ten Hag's first two encounters.

Similar to their win against Liverpool last time out, Manchester United swapped all ten of their outfield players throughout the 90 minutes. Oe fringe player, in particular, impressed after coming on at half-time.

Eric Bailly has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford since his move from Villarreal in 2016. Relentless injury problems have restricted Baily's progress and his ability to compete for a starting berth in the team.

The Ivory Coast international has failed to make more than 13 Premier League appearances since his first season at the club, but his ability has never been in question.

The 28-year-old put in a solid display for the Red Devils after he came on at half-time at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to replace club-captain Harry Maguire.

Following the display, fans took to Twitter to urge Ten Hag to give Bailly more of a chance in the side. Some even suggested he should regularly play ahead of the often-maligned Magure.

Here are some of the reactions:

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 Bailly has done enough in these two games to be given a chance.



Varane’s injury record means that he cannot be trusted throughout an entire season & we’ve seen that Maguire/Lindelöf will be heavily exploited in a high line. Bailly has done enough in these two games to be given a chance. Varane’s injury record means that he cannot be trusted throughout an entire season & we’ve seen that Maguire/Lindelöf will be heavily exploited in a high line.

Sabi man @MathiasEju

An incredible player.

Solid at the back.

Proven time without number that he is better than Harry Maguire.

Ladies and gentle Men.

Eric Bailly

#MUTOUR22 A joy to watch.An incredible player.Solid at the back.Proven time without number that he is better than Harry Maguire.Ladies and gentle Men.Eric Bailly A joy to watch. An incredible player. Solid at the back. Proven time without number that he is better than Harry Maguire.Ladies and gentle Men. Eric Bailly 👏👏👏#MUTOUR22 https://t.co/38PymVQorz

Damilola Muyideen OLAJIRE (Symbol Of Love)❤ @SmilingPen Eric Bailly's Appreciation Post.



Man has always proved to be more than just an athletic defender.

He is the best we have.



He should never be compared to the English media favorite - Harry Maguire. Eric Bailly's Appreciation Post.Man has always proved to be more than just an athletic defender.He is the best we have.He should never be compared to the English media favorite - Harry Maguire. https://t.co/YNFUE64KOx

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 Eric Bailly either plays like prime Maldini or prime Mustafi.



There’s no inbetween. Eric Bailly either plays like prime Maldini or prime Mustafi.There’s no inbetween.

🌊™️ @RealistGlizzy Bailly is crazy man, one minute he’s losing the ball on the edge of his box and the other he’s driving forward giving an assist. Bailly is crazy man, one minute he’s losing the ball on the edge of his box and the other he’s driving forward giving an assist.

Adex baby @adex_smithjr 🏾 Eric bailly is the defender we thought maguire will be. What an assist to Marcus Rashford Eric bailly is the defender we thought maguire will be. What an assist to Marcus Rashford 👏🏾 https://t.co/sdEqWLa38O

Therese 🇳🇴 @ThereseUTD Eric Bailly is either the best CB in the world or the worst CB in the world. Nothing in between. Eric Bailly is either the best CB in the world or the worst CB in the world. Nothing in between.

Not Sensible At All @SensibleUtd Bailly, making the ridiculous look simple and the simple look ridiculous 🥂 Bailly, making the ridiculous look simple and the simple look ridiculous 🥂

Erik ten Hag comments on Eric Bailly's performance for Manchester United during pre-season

With the likes of Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane all competing for a centre-back spot, Bailly may have to settle for a squad player role once again this season.

The defender was also impressive against Liverpool in Bangkok earlier this week. In a press conference after the clash against Jurgen Klopp's side, the Dutch boss was asked if Bailly's performance had given him a selection headache. He replied (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"No, it doesn't give me a headache. I am happy. We need a full squad with a lot of competition because there are a lot of games."

"In the middle [of the season] there is a World Cup. We need a full squad with a lot of competition between the players. We need to push them to a higher level."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



Great work from Eric Bailly in the build-up. 3-1.



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… That's game, set and match from Melbourne as Rashford rolls home.Great work from Eric Bailly in the build-up. 3-1. That's game, set and match from Melbourne as Rashford rolls home. ⚽ Great work from Eric Bailly in the build-up. 3-1. mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/NPPN2is8xH

