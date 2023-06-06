“He is the best I have seen in my life as a player and as a guy” – Ex-PSG star says he is ‘surprised’ with fans booing Lionel Messi

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera has stated that he was surprised by the club's fans booing Lionel Messi.

Messi joined the Parc des Princes outfit in 2021 after leaving Barcelona, who were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage rules. He had a poor first season in Paris by his standards, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games across competitions.

The Argentine icon improved in the second season, contributing 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 appearances. However, he couldn't help PSG go beyond the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in both seasons.

As a result, Lionel Messi was subjected to boos and jeers from a section of the club's supporters. This became even more prominent after the forward made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia and was suspended by the club for one game.

Former PSG midfielder Ander Herrera, who spoke to ESPN Argentina, was asked about Lionel Messi. He started by touching upon an incident with Paulo Dybala and also expressed his surprise at the forward being booed by the club's fans.

“I read statements by Dybala that got him killed in Argentina for saying that it is difficult to play with Leo. I looked for a meaning in it: Being at his level is difficult. Give it to him where he wants it, understand what he wants at all times. Leo is a silent leader," Herrera said.

“It surprises me… He is the best I have seen in my life as a player and as a guy," he added about the Argentine being booed by PSG fans.

Messi has played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain and will leave the club at the end of his contract on June 30.

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona after PSG exit

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was seen having a meeting with Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi on Monday, June 5. The Argentine then confirmed that his son would want to return to the Spanish club as well.

“Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barça," Jorge Messi said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Barcelona have made several financial adjustments to be able to sign players this summer and also bring back the 35-year-old to the club. The departures of legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also helped the club in freeing up their wage bill.

As per Relevo, La Liga have cleared Barca's financial viability plan. Hence, they will be able to bring Lionel Messi back to the club if the negotiations go well. The Argentine forward also has big offers from Inter Miami and Al-Hilal.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes