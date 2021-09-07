"He is the best I've played against" - Cristiano Ronaldo's honest thoughts on Lionel Messi revealed by Piers Morgan

Television personality Piers Morgan has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's refreshingly honest opinion of Lionel Messi in a column for the Daily Mail. Ronaldo and Piers Morgan linked up for an interview in Turin three years ago and the latter narrated an interaction he had with the Portuguese star which also involved Messi.

Morgan wrote: 'Who's the greatest footballer you've ever played against?' I asked Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It was 1 AM on the candlelit terrace of his favorite restaurant in Turin, Italy, where he was still playing for Juventus before his recent sensational decision to rejoin Manchester United.

"It was time for the big question. 'Messi,' he replied, immediately and emphatically.

'Really?' I said, surprised that he would name his biggest rival.

'For sure. He is the best I've played against.'

Ronaldo-Messi rivalry reaching its final chapter

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Piers Morgan also shed light on how his conversation with Ronaldo continued, as the then Juventus star indicated that he is the greatest footballer of all time ahead of Messi.

"Then he grinned. 'But Piers, you are asking me the wrong question'.

'OK. What's the right question?' 'You should just ask me who is the greatest player…'

'I think I know the answer,' I replied, laughing.

"Ronaldo winked and we clinked glasses. He believes he's the best to ever play the game. And I agree with him."

Ronaldo and Messi are undoubtedly two of the greatest players of the modern era and are still going strong despite entering the twilight years of their careers. Both players grabbed the headlines this summer, as they were involved in high-profile moves in what turned out to be a transfer window for the ages.

Paris Saint-Germain snapped up Messi on a free transfer after Barcelona failed to agree a new deal with him, while Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Manchester United nearly 12 years after leaving the club.

Both players are still amongst the best in the world in their positions and have shown no signs of slowing down. Messi has already made his PSG debut, while Ronaldo is expected to do so for Manchester United later this week when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

