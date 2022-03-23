"He was the best player in the league"- Micah Richards claims ex-Chelsea man was 'unbelievable' in the PL

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has claimed that former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard 'was the best player in the league'. The Belgian has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in recent weeks. Chelsea were believed to be interested in re-signing the forward, but recent reports suggest Arsenal are considering a move for the Real Madrid star.

Eden Hazard was considered one of the best players in the world prior to his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 in a deal worth €100 million. The 31-year-old has, however, suffered a massive fall from grace at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has scored just six goals in 65 appearances for the club and is currently on the fringes of Los Blancos' starting line-up.

Hazard's time with Real Madrid has been ravaged by injuries and poor form. Arsenal are believed to be willing to offer the Belgian an escape route by attempting to sign him this summer.

Despite his struggles at the Spanish capital, Micah Richards, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker named Hazard high up on their list of the 10 greatest number 10s of the Premier League era.

"Eden Hazard we've not spoken about yet, he was obviously unbelievable at Chelsea, but he's been injured and struggled at Real Madrid", said Lineker on BBC's Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast.

"When he was in the Premier League he was the best player in the league for one season at least," said Richards. "He was their go-to guy wasn't he?" said Shearer.

Eden Hazard helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, and two Europa League titles. Hazard was included in the Premier League Team of the Year four times and Chelsea Player of the Year four times. He also won the Premier League's Player of the Year award once during his time with the Blues.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard could be the ideal signing for Arsenal

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Eden Hazard has struggled during his two-and-a-half seasons with Real Madrid and has looked a shadow of his former self. The 31-year-old is in desperate need of a move away from Los Blancos to rejuvenate his career.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Los Blancos star. The Gunners could be taking a massive risk by signing Hazard, but the Belgian winger could add some much-needed experience to the club's dressing room.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid's former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.



Mikel Arteta possesses a number of young attackers in his squad, including the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and Emile Smith Rowe. Alexandre Lacazette has assumed the role of captain and leader in recent months but the Frenchman's contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Arteta could therefore attempt to sign Eden Hazard to replace Lacazette if the former Lyon star leaves the club.

