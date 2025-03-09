"He is the best player in this team", "Better season than Pedri" - Fans hail Real Madrid star after their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid fans on X have praised Luka Modric after he had an excellent performance during their 2-1 LaLiga win over Rayo Vallecano. The two sides faced each other at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, March 9.

Los Blancos had a dominant start to the game with Vinicius Junior hitting the post in the 13th minute. They didn't have to wait long for the breakthrough after Kylian Mbappe clinically finished into the bottom corner in the 30th minute. Modric then assisted Vinicius four minutes later whose deflected effort found the back of the net to double their advantage.

Pedro Diaz halved the deficit just before half-time (45+2') following his long-range effort from outside the box. Modric made a wonderful run late in the second half before delivering a brilliant cross across the face of goal. While Vinicius was unable to convert the chance, Real Madrid held onto their lead to seal the win.

As per FotMob, Luka Modric completed 62 passes from an attempted 69 (90 percent accuracy) and created four chances - the most during the match. The 39-year-old also won nine duels, made five recoveries, and completed nine accurate long balls from an attempted 10.

One Real Madrid fan posted:

"Modric is the best player in this team"

Another fan tweeted:

"He is having a better season than Pedri"

Other fans reacted below:

"Modric is pushing 50 years old and still doesn't show a hint of decline lmao, doesn't make sense best ever," one fan commented

"What Modric is doing at 40 at such high level is unheard of. Another world class half," another added

"Luka Modric must stay. He just deserved this, another great performance in the first half," one fan insisted

"The last 20 minutes I’ve just been watching Luka Modric. Pressing high. Tracking back. Positioning. Move with the ball. Closing gaps. Play out of pressure. Knows when to attack and when to defend. What a complete midfielder, one of the best to ever do it. Thank you," another posted

How did Real Madrid fare during their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano?

Real Madrid showed great resilience to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano. They are second in the LaLiga table with 57 points from 27 games, behind leaders Barcelona on goal difference, who have a game in hand.

Vallecano dominated possession with 54 percent of the ball, completing 490 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent. Los Blancos had 46 percent possession and completed 409 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent.

The visitors had more attempts going forward as well, landing 20 shots in total with six being on target (xG of 1,02). Meanwhile, Real Madrid had 10 shots in total with five being on target (xG of 1.60).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on March 9, 2025, at 11:15 PM IST. They are subject to change.

