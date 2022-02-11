"He is at his best" - PSG manager Pochettino says Lionel Messi is full ready for 'decisive part of the season' 

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that Lionel Messi is prepared for the final stretch of the season.

The Argentine superstar has had a slow start to life in Paris, but the Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident that Messi will deliver going forward.

He said:

"Messi loves to compete; he wants to win even in training. That competitiveness is in his genes. Messi is out of the ordinary. A genius like this comes out every 100 years. He is at his best; he reaches the decisive part of the season very well."

Messi has so far registered seven goals and as many assists in 19 games for PSG. That includes two strikes in Ligue 1 and five in the UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 form has been disappointing

When it comes to Lionel Messi, fans are used to expecting the unreal. His numbers over the years have defied logic at times. His game is not only a beautiful representation of football, but also a true reflection of high-octane efficiency.

However, since his move to PSG, Messi has been unable to replicate his Superman form, especially in Ligue 1. He has scored only two goals in 13 games, but has laid down seven assists.

Fans and critics have been quick to notice this drop, with some even questioning if the Argentine's best days are beyond him.

Lionel Messi has lit it up in the UEFA Champions League

While Messi has struggled in the French league, he has been on fire in Europe. He has netted five times in as many games in the UEFA Champions League. That includes strikes against Manchester City and Red Bull Leipzig, helping the Parisians finish second in their group.

The former Barcelona man will be eager to carry forward that form in the knockout stage. PSG will take on Real Madrid in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash, with the first leg in Paris on February 15.

Lionel Messi has had a long-standing history with Los Blancos, having been the thorn in their flesh on multiple occasions during his Barcelona days. He has scored 26 times in 45 games across competitions against them. That includes two strikes in the Champions League.

Despite leaving Spain last summer, the Argentine might just come back to haunt them once again when PSG lock horns with Real Madrid. That's what PSG boss Pochettino will be hoping for as he attempts to land the Ligue 1 giants' first Champions League title.

