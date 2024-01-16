“He is the best to really ever do it” - USMNT superstar Christian Pulisic delivers verdict on Lionel Messi joining MLS with Inter Miami

USMNT star Christian Pulisic recently shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's impact on the MLS after joining the league last summer.

The Argentine icon decided to complete a move to Inter Miami after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain ran out in the summer of 2023. Following his arrival in Florida, the 36-year-old attacker has scored 11 goals and assisted five from 14 appearances across competitions for the Herons.

Addressing Messi's impact on the league of his home country, Pulisic told The Athletic (via Goal):

"I can’t say it’s not expected. He (Lionel Messi) is, of course, the best to really ever do it. After having the (2022) World Cup he did and then obviously being back in MLS, it’s been fantastic for the league."

He added:

"The buzz around the league, around Miami whenever they play… it seems like a big televised game. Players like that are going to bring in fans, new fans to watch the league, and for me it’s only a positive thing."

Opening up about the top-tier competition in the USA, the former Chelsea attacker added:

“I will say, it’s come a long, long way from when I first started even… almost, what, 10 years (ago) when I moved to Europe. Where the game has come in the US from then, even MLS to where it is now, I’ve seen a massive change just as far as the support in the US."

Messi has also led his current club to their first piece of silverware. He scored 10 goals in seven appearances, helping his side win the Leagues Cup last year.

Christian Pulisic responds to question on whether he can have an impact similar to Lionel Messi in the MLS

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic has clarified that he's not thinking about joining the MLS when quizzed about having the same impact on the league as Lionel Messi. The former Borussia Dortmund man joined his Serie A outfit from Chelsea last summer for a reported €22million.

Since then, the 25-year-old has made 26 appearances, bagging seven goals and six assists across competitions. Stating that he has a few more years to go in Europe, Pulisic told The Athletic (via Goal):

"I hopefully have some great years in Europe ahead of me. I’m loving my time here, so of course MLS is not in my head at the moment. But, yeah. At the end of my career? Absolutely."

So far, Pulisic has scored 52 goals and assisted 53 from 298 senior club career appearances. He won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, along with other trophies.