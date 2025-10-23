"He is the best, without a doubt" - Former Real Madrid star Pedja Mijatovic claims current Los Blancos star is best ever in his position at the club

Former Real Madrid striker Pedja Mijatovic believes Thibaut Courtois is the club's best-ever goalkeeper. He acknowledged Iker Casillas but hailed the Belgian as the best.
Los Blancos have had some incredible goalkeepers over the years, like Iker Casillas and Keylor Navas. Many hail Casillas as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, not just in Real Madrid history, but in world football. However, Mijatovic believes Courtois has surpassed the Spaniard in the club's history.
The former Los Blancos striker told El Largeuro (h/t Tribal Football):
"Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper Real Madrid has ever had. With all due respect to Iker Casillas, who was a great goalkeeper, what Courtois has been doing since he arrived... has shown that he is a great goalkeeper. Thibaut Courtois is the best, without a doubt."
Casillas came through the Spanish giants' academy and spent around 20 years at the club. He recorded 725 games across competitions, keeping 264 clean sheets. He captained the side as well and won five LaLiga titles and one UEFA Champions League, among numerous other honors.
Meanwhile, Courtois arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea in 2018. He has made 300 appearances for them, keeping 119 clean sheets. He's won three LaLiga titles and two Champions League trophies at the club, among other honors.
Thibaut Courtois opens up on Real Madrid's upcoming El Clasico clash against Barcelona
Real Madrid will next face arch-rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on Sunday, October 26. They sit at the top of the league table after nine games, two points above the Blaugrana. Hence, a lot rides on this El Clásico despite it being this early in the season.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos beat Juventus 1-0 at home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. After the game, Thibaut Courtois spoke about the upcoming El Clásico and said (h/t Football Espana):
“Both teams arrive well, so it is going to be a great match. After having lost several games against them last year, this year we can win to be able to open a gap. It’s going to be a great game. We expect a victory, always with respect for them.”
Real Madrid lost all four El Clásicos across competitions last season. They lost both fixtures in LaLiga, as Barcelona won the title by four points. They also lost against the Blaugrana in the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey finals.