“He is the best in the world, and they can learn a lot from him” – Shakhtar Donetsk chief Darijo Srna on Real Madrid superstar ahead of Champions League clash

Shakhtar Donetsk chief Darijo Srna has lavished praise on Luka Modric ahead of his team's Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday (October 5). Los Blancos will host the Ukrainian outfit at the Santiago Bernabeu as the two teams meet in the competition for the third straight year.

However, Modric's participation for the holders is doubtful, as the Croatian has only just returned from an injury sustained during the international break.

Srna, though, hopes that Modric would feature against the Miners, as Shakhtar players have a lot to learn from him, hailing Modric as 'the best in the world'.

At a press conference ahead of kick-off, Srna said (via Marca):

"Modric is a dear friend. It would be good if he won't play vs Shakhtar, but I'd be sad because I want our players to play against Luka. He's the best in the world, and they can learn a lot from him."

Modric has been widely hailed as one of the best midfielders in the world for his playmaking skills and exemplary work ethic, even at the age of 37. He's a vital cog in the Real Madrid juggernaut and played a key role in their La Liga and Champions League double last season.

Srna's relationship with Modric stems from his international career with Croatia, having played several games with the former Tottenham Hotspur man in the chequered outfit, including at Euro 2016.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar has become an annual event

Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk have played each other six times in the Champions League so far, including four in the last two seasons alone. They are now scheduled for at least two more clashes this season.

The fixture has become an annual event now, with the two teams gettomg drawn in the same group for the third season in a row. In the 2020-21 season, Shakhtar pulled off a surprise double over Real Madrid, beating them home and away. The Ukrainian giants won 3-2 at the Bernabeu before winning the reverse 2-0. However, that was not enough for the Miners to progress to the knockouts.

In the next campaign, Los Blancos exacted sweet revenge, winning 5-0 in Kiev and following up with a 2-1 win in the Spanish capital. Overall, there have been 26 goals in this fixture in six games, averaging over four per match.

