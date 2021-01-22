George Weah believes there is still room for Cristiano Ronaldo to improve 

African footballing legend George Weah thinks that Cristiano Ronaldo can still improve despite the Portuguese superstar's record-breaking scoring feats this year. Cristiano Ronaldo passed Josef Bican to become the highest-scoring footballer in history.

Former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic and believes that the Juventus forward is working towards becoming the best player in the world.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, George Weah had the following to say about Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Ronaldo is also a testimony to how combining hard work and passion can bring unexpected results. He is not the best in the world, but he trained so much to become the best. I am a fan of Ronaldo because he remained humble and he earned everything he achieved. He fought to get where he is now."

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a stellar season with Juventus this year. The Portuguese forward has scored 19 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions and is currently the top scorer in the Serie A. Although Juventus have faltered as of late, Ronaldo has not slowed down in the goalscoring department.

George Weah also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A rivals

Ibrahimovic has been immense this season

George Weah compared Cristiano Ronaldo to fellow Serie A hitmen Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku. Ibrahimovic has been leading the charge for AC Milan this season, as they sit atop the Serie A table. The Swede has continued to defy logic, playing at such a high level at 39 years of age.

Weah told the Italian publication:

"Ibra is strong and confident, but there is more behind this. Milan signed him because he can be very useful for young players. He is an example and an inspiration for them. He is always focused and he gives everything. If you work hard and don’t lose your passion, then age is just a number."

Weah was also full of praise for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has been a huge hit since coming to Italy from Manchester United in 2019.

"He is proving how strong he is, he didn’t always get the credit he deserved and his story is similar to mine. When I left France to move to Italy, people thought I would not make it. I did very well and I think Lukaku is doing the same, he is improving, he is a more complete striker now," noted George Weah.