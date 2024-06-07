“He betrayed us” - Kylian Mbappe slammed by ‘angry’ ex-France international for change in attitude after leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Former PSG midfielder Jerome Rothen has accused France captain Kylian Mbappe of betrayal after the striker confirmed his move to Real Madrid earlier this month. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has joined Los Blancos on a free transfer.

The 15-time UEFA Champions League winners were in hot pursuit of Mbappe for a while. They finally struck gold this summer, with the Frenchman joining Carlo Ancelotti's talented setup.

It's pertinent to note that Mbappe had informed the Parisians at the start of the 2023-24 season that he won't renew his deal beyond the summer. Although Los Blancos were widely tipped to be his next destination, it was only announced after the season got over.

However, Rothen has slammed his compatriot for his lack of respect for the Parisians, especially during his final season with the club, following Mbappe's recent comments in a press conference with France. Rothen said on RMC Sport (via GOAL):

"Everything we saw yesterday, it is everything we haven't seen throughout the season at PSG. The smile and the communion with the supporters, the very essence of football.

"For five months, when Kylian does not make enough effort, it is not a problem of the coach, of the leaders, of the president, of the supporters. … It is just a problem of respect. When you put yourself in the category of the best players in the world, you have to have the attitude that goes with it. You have to fight for your teammates, for your country, for your club."

Accusing Kylian Mbappe of betrayal, Rothen concluded:

"I think he betrayed us everything. Throughout the season it was catastrophic from start to finish in terms of images and communication. I'm really angry with him because when I see him in the French team with the banana; it's not possible."

The new Real Madrid striker is on France duty ahead of their Euro 2024 campaign.

What Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe said in France press conference about leaving PSG

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe said that he has realised a dream after joining Real Madrid on a five-year deal. The Frenchman has arrived in the Spanish capital after a prolific seven-season stint at PSG, where he emerged as their all-time top scorer with 256 goals.

Ahead of Les Bleus' friendly with Luxembourg on Wednesday, Mbappe expressed his happiness and relief to join the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League winner. He said (as per the Guardian):

“Finally, it’s official, I am going to be a Real Madrid player for the next five years. It’s an immense pleasure, a dream coming true, a lot of emotions. I’m very, very happy (and) relieved, very proud to be joining a club where I’ve always dreamed of being.”

Throwing a sneak peek into his final days at the Parisians, the 25-year-old France striker added that 'some people' made him 'unhappy' without taking any names but admitted that some of his performances weren't top-notch:

“I wasn’t unhappy at PSG. That would be to spit in the soup. (But) some things and some people made me unhappy.”

"Someone who’s happy has more chance of playing well, but there are no excuses for some of my performances I had. It wasn’t as high as my usual standards. Yet just to play, to win trophies was my biggest pride. But, next season, I won’t be satisfied with a season like that.”

In his final season at the Parc des Princes, the France captain produced his most prolific season at the club, notching up 44 goals in 48 games across competitions and winning three titles. Kylian Mbappe and Co. take on Austria in their Euro 2024 opener on June 17.