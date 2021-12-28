“He has a big character” – Frank Leboeuf salutes ‘expert’ Chelsea star

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has revealed that he is a huge fan of Italian midfielder Jorginho and his expertise at taking penalties. Jorginho has made a name for himself due to his unorthodox style of taking penalties and his proficiency at scoring spot-kicks for both club and country.

The 30-year old has also missed some important penalties in his career so far, including one for Italy in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland back in November. This was a must-win game for the Azzurri in order to automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

However, the Chelsea man skied his 90th minute penalty over the bar. Italy subsequently finished second in the group behind their opponents on the night and will now have to take part in playoffs in order to qualify for the tournament next year.

Chelsea legend Leboeuf admitted that he is a big admirer of Jorginho and his strength of character. He told ESPN:

"I admire him because he’s an expert. He bounced back after what happened to him during the qualification for the World Cup and he’s an expert… he has a big character."

#AVLCHE @ChelseaFC 's Jorginho is the first player in #PL history to score 10 penalties in a calendar year, beating Matt Le Tissier (1994) and Steven Gerrard's (2014) record of nine 💪 @ChelseaFC's Jorginho is the first player in #PL history to score 10 penalties in a calendar year, beating Matt Le Tissier (1994) and Steven Gerrard's (2014) record of nine#AVLCHE https://t.co/ANIJqHU7ER

The Chelsea star recently became the first player to score ten penalties in a calendar year following the Blues' 3-1 win against Aston Villa. The Italian was on hand to score a penalty in either half to ensure victory.

Jorginho has scored six league goals this season, all of which have been from the penalty spot. The star midfielder has been vital for both club and country this season and is sure to be a part of Roberto Mancini's Italy side that will take on North Macedonia in their opening playoff fixture in March.

Jorginho will play a huge part in Chelsea's success this season

Jorginho has been one of Chelsea's best playerst this season

Thomas Tuchel will rely heavily on Jorginho if Chelsea are to win any silverware this season. The Italian has been immense for the Blues this year, with his performances for both club and country earning him the 2020-21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

Chelsea host Liverpool on Sunday in what will be a huge game for both clubs' title hopes. The Blues are currently tied on points with Jurgen Klopp's side, despite having played one game more. A win would see Tuchel's men go within three points of league-leaders Manchester City.

