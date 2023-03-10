"He has a big impact" - Ben Chilwell hails Chelsea star's influence in squad despite lacklustre performances this season

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has heaped praise on teammate Raheem Sterling, despite what has been a poor season for the forward.

The English winger was among a handful of first-team players brought in by the Blues last summer following a £47.5 million transfer from Manchester City.

Despite the heavy expectations on Sterling's shoulders upon his arrival at Chelsea, the forward hasn't been able to deliver consistently.

The west London club have largely struggled for goals this season, despite the huge attacking options they possess this season, with Sterling being among them. They have scored just 24 goals in 25 Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Blues defender Chilwell has revealed that compatriot Sterling has had a big impact on the Chelsea team.

He said:

"He [Sterling] is a brilliant football player, so on the pitch we all kind of knew what we were getting,’ Chilwell revelaed, when asked about Sterling’s impact at Chelsea."

He continued:

"We knew he was going to impact our team with a lot of goalscoring opportunities, with goals and assists. But of course, me and the boys who play for England know that in the changing room and around the training ground, he has a big impact."

Chilwell also added that Sterling has a huge wealth of experience at both club and international football level despite being just 28 years of age.

"Even though he’s still young, he’s very experienced, he’s played a lot of international football, he’s played a lot of club games in the Premier League. He’s brought a lot of experience, which he’s using to help people across the team, especially the younger players.

He concluded:

"He’s a good addition to the group in terms of his playing style and how he wants to affect the game. And then in the changing room as well, he’s brilliant.’"

How has Raheem Sterling faired for Chelsea this season?

The 2022-23 football campaign hasn't been the best for Sterling as he has struggled in his first season as a Blues player.

He was one of the top-performing players at Manchester City prior to his move last summer. He netted a combined total of 131 goals in 339 appearances across all competitions during his time at the Eithad Stadium.

However, at Chelsea, the numbers haven't really been impressive for a player of the caliber of Sterling. He has since scored seven goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances for the Blues.

