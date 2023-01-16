“He is a big player who comes here to help” – Chelsea star hoping Mykhailo Mudryk can ‘help’ turn season around

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has hailed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk. The Spaniard believes the €100 million man can help them recover their season.

Chelsea are having a season to forget as they sit 10th in the Premier League table. They are 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

The Blues are out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup after losing to Manchester City in the last couple of weeks. They are still in the UEFA Champions League, where they face Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16.

Speaking to the media after the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on January 15, Kepa was quizzed about the signing of Mudryk. He is keen to meet the Ukrainian forward and said:

Graham Potter was also quizzed about the new signing and the Blues manager said:

"He is a young player with exciting quality in the final third. He is very fast and direct and I think the crowd will like him. You're never surprised in the transfer window because things happen sometimes like you don't expect. He is a young player with a big future. He's exciting, one-vs-one, can threaten the goal. I think our supporters already like him."

Mudryk was unveiled as a Chelsea player at Stamford Bridge ahead of their clash against Palace.

Chelsea beat Arsenal to the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk

Arsenal held talks to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk but were beaten by Chelsea for his signature. The Blues made a late swoop for the player and offered €100 million – reportedly €5 million more than the Gunners, and sealed the deal.

Speaking to the club's website following the unveiling, Mudryk said:

"I'm so happy to sign for Chełsea. This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I'm excited to meet my new team-mates and I'm looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff."

Chelsea next face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday (January 21), and Mudryk could make his debut for the Blues at Anfield.

