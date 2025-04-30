"He is a big weakness", "Don’t know why he keeps playing him" - Barcelona fans on star's inclusion in XI for Inter Milan UCL clash

Barcelona fans online were left disappointed with Gerard Martin's inclusion in the starting XI to face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. The first leg is set to take place at the Montjuic Stadium on Wednesday, April 30.

Hansi Flick opted for his best starting XI among available players. Wojciech Szczesny guards the goal, with Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, and Gerard Martin forming the backline. Alejandro Balde usually features on the left, but is unavailable due to injury.

The midfield includes Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Dani Olmo in the attacking midfielder role. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres form the attacking line-up. Torres is a starter in the absence of Robert Lewandowski owing to injury.

Fans took to X to react to the starting XI, with most being disappointed with Gerard Martin's inclusion. While their concerns are justified, Hansi Flick did not have any other option for the left-back due to Balde's injury. Martin has not been the best for Barcelona, but must be depended upon in this scenario.

One X user wrote about the lineup:

"Gerard Martin is a big weakness."

"Gerard martin please don't get yourself sent off pls," a fan wrote.

"Gerard Martin LB hm Lord guide my boy today," a person added.

"Why is Gerard Martin on that starting lineup..I’m pissed," another netizen asked.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on Martin's inclusion. Some fans claimed Hector Fort should have been included over him, although the youngster is a right-back.

"I don’t know why he keeps playing Gerard Martin and not Hector Fort," a fan chimed in.

"Why’s Gerard Martin starting above Fort??," a Culer questioned.

"Gerard martin is the only weak link in this lineup........ God abeg oooh," an X user opined.

"It’s the most important competition" - Barcelona coach Hansi Flick makes feelings clear ahead of UCL semi-final clash vs. Inter Milan

Hansi Flick - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Inter Milan in the UCL semi-final, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick stressed the importance of the competition. He said (via Barca Universal):

"We have the chance to reach the Champions League final. It’s the most important competition. We are in a privileged position. The training session went well, and we talked about what we can do better than against Madrid."

Flick added:

"What I can say is that all the players are focused and that they want to reach the final. The win against Madrid is important for the emotions and can help us to keep pushing. I think we can reach the final. They will give everything as well."

Flick's statements came after Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final. It marked their third victory in a Clasico this season.

Meanwhile, this season marks the first time Barcelona has reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals since the 2018-19 season. In that season, they were eliminated after a 4-3 aggregate loss to Liverpool in this stage. The Catalans last reached the final and won the tournament in the 2014-15 season, when they also achieved the treble.

