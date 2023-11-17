"He is a bit vulnerable" - Norway team doctor provides update on Erling Haaland after ankle injury ahead of Liverpool clash

Norway team doctor Ola Sand confirmed Erling Haaland suffered an ankle injury during their 2-0 win against the Faroe Islands in a friendly on Thursday, November 16. The Manchester City star now faces a race against time to get back to full fitness ahead of the Liverpool clash on Saturday, November 25.

Haaland was named on the bench as Norway took a dominant 2-0 lead within the first 24 minutes via goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Oscar Bobb. The 23-year-old was given an opportunity to shine directly after half-time but went down with a knock to his ankle with just a few minutes remaining in the game.

While Haaland was able to stay on the pitch, Sand hinted he had injured the same ankle that plagued him in the past. He said (via GOAL):

"He got a slight twist in his ankle, where he is a bit vulnerable. It hurts a lot right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly. Then we'll see tomorrow how he is then."

Haaland has been in scintillating form this season, netting 17 goals and providing four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will be facing an anxious wait for the results of his scan as they look to retain their treble this season.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland sends subtle title warning to Liverpool and Arsenal

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland recently issued an ominous warning to title challengers Liverpool and Arsenal after the Cityzens were held to a thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea on Sunday, November 12.

Pep Guardiola and Co. looked near unstoppable at times last season, winning the treble of the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup. Despite losing three games across all competitions and exiting the Carabao Cup, Haaland reckons City are in even better shape this season.

He said (via Daily Mirror):

“We’ve been doing really good. We’re top of the league and already through in the Champions League. It’s been a really good couple of months - better than last season to be honest. It’s been a good start.”

The Cityzens are currently at the summit of the Premier League standings with 28 points from 12 games, one point above Liverpool and Arsenal, who are in second and third place, respectively. Both the Reds and the Gunners will need to be at their very best to topple Guardiola's juggernauts to the title this season.