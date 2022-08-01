"He was in bits and he was sitting there panting" - Rio Ferdinand says ex-Manchester United star needed an oxygen tank when he first faced Cristiano Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand has spoken about the time when a young Cristiano Ronaldo ran rings around former Manchester United defender John O'Shea.

Representing Sporting CP, Ronaldo ran the show against a powerful United side in a pre-season friendly in 2003. Such was his effect on the team that Irish defender O'Shea was left gasping for breath at half-time.

Ferdinand told Mason Mount and Declan Rice during a live FIFA match as part of EA SPORTS and COPA90's 'Stay Home. Play Together' campaign (as per the Sun):

"We played against Sporting in 2003, we get in at half-time and John O'Shea must've needed an oxygen tank next to him. He was in bits and he was sitting there panting. We were telling him to get closer to Ronaldo and he couldn't even answer us."

He added:

"To be fair, me, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt were standing there going 'this kid's unbelievable, we've got to sign him'. We got on the coach and we were delayed for about an hour and a half, and then they said they were doing a deal to sign Ronaldo now."

United ended up signing Ronaldo that summer and he went on to win his first Ballon d'Or in five years. He left the club in 2009 for Real Madrid.

Rio Ferdinand backing Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United

A year after celebrating the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, Rio Ferdinand has now backed his former team-mate's reported decision to leave the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wishes to leave Manchester United due to their failure to land a Champions League spot this season. Defending the Portuguese forward's decision, Ferdinand said:

"Of course, he's unhappy", said Ferdinand.

Speaking on his his FIVE YouTube Channel, the former Manchester United captain said:

"You're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here! I don't understand how it's a big story that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man United. He can't be. I wouldn't be."

Ferdinand added:

"Anyone who wants to win football matches or trophies, anyone who is used to winning and competing every year at the top of the table for the biggest prizes, and then all of a sudden isn't - and doesn't even qualify for the Champions League - you can't sit here and expect them to be happy."

