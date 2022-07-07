"He doesn't even know what the Europa League soundtrack sounds like" - Rio Ferdinand defends Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand has defended Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to ask the club for a transfer this summer. The Portuguese forward has reportedly told the club to let him leave should an acceptable bid arrive despite having one year left on his current contract.

The Sun has claimed that United missing out on the Champions League has pushed Ronaldo to take such a decision. His former teammate and TV pundit Rio Ferdinand has backed Ronaldo's move.

"Of coursem he's unhappy", said Ferdinand.

Speaking on his his FIVE YouTube Channel, the former Manchester United captain said:

"You're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here! I don't understand how it's a big story that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man United. He can't be. I wouldn't be."

Ferdinand added:

"Anyone who wants to win football matches or trophies, anyone who is used to winning and competing every year at the top of the table for the biggest prizes, and then all of a sudden isn't - and doesn't even qualify for the Champions League - you can't sit here and expect them to be happy."

Ferdinand feels Ronaldo is unhappy with the club on missing out on the UEFA Champions League, saying:

"He's not happy with missing out on the Champions League. He doesn't even know what the Europa League soundtrack sounds like! When that comes on, he's going to be thinking "what dance am I in here?"'

Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern Munich have been linked with move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered his client's services to several clubs in Europe, with Chelsea and Napoli said to be interested in the player.

Bayern, who have also been linked with Ronaldo, recently ruled themselves out of the running. When asked about Ronaldo, their club director Oliver Kahn told Kicker:

"As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest players, a move would not fit into our philosophy."

