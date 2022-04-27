"He was born with that gift" - Cristiano Ronaldo's mum recalls eye-opening incident in Manchester United superstar's football journey

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has had a sensational footballing journey. He rose from the nondescript streets of Madeira to establish himself among the greatest players in the sport's history. The attacker's mother, Dolores Aveiro, has reflected on his childhood days, saying that he was destined for greatness early on.

During a recent conversation with Portuguese TV host Nuno Markl, Aveiro recalled an occasion when a young Ronaldo rejected a bicycle she gave him as gift. According to the 67-year-old, the Manchester United attacker was happier with a ball than a bicycle.

She narrated in a video posted on Nuno Mark's Instagram page:

There was a time when I offered him a bicycle. 'Oh mother, I'm no baby!', he said. 'I didn't want the bicycle.' "He was happier with a ball than a bicycle. A ball was the best gift anyone could give him. He would take the ball and leave the house, so he wouldn't be tied to the television. Ronaldo would walk in the morning and only come at night for dinner. I knew where he was."

Aveiro discovered Ronaldo had the gift of playing football when she saw him play as a little boy. She allowed the attacker to choose what he wanted.

She added:

"He was born with that gift. A mother has to let her child choose what he wants. Mothers are the ones who have to set an example for their children. When I saw Ronaldo playing as a little boy, I realised he had a gift for that."

Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong at Manchester United

The Portuguese returned to Manchester United last summer.

Although United have had a largely underwhelming outing this season, no one can deny Ronaldo has been the team's standout player. In fact, the Red Devils wouldn't be anywhere near where they are currently at without the attacker.

So far, the Portuguese has recorded 22 goals and three assists in 35 appearances for the Premier League giants across competitions. With four league games to go this season, he'll look to bag a few more as he looks set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

