Former West Ham United star Mark Noble has backed Declan Rice to become Arsenal's captain in the future. The retired footballer has predicted the England international to bear the captain's armband for the England national team as well.

When asked whether he could see Rice receiving the armband for Arsenal in the next one or two seasons, Noble told Metro:

"I have no doubt. I think one day he will be England captain as well, just because of his mannerisms, the way he speaks in the press, the way he plays, he is born for that. I have no doubt about that. You have seen the way Mikel Arteta, Edu and the Arsenal owners have done it over the last three or four years, they have invested heavily in young players for the future."

He added:

"You look at their squad now, it is an incredible young squad. Young, athletic and talented players and they are going to be a really good team this year. There is every chance they give Man City a run for their money again, because they’re such a talented squad."

Rice did see a period of success as West Ham's skipper prior to his move to the Emirates. The England international led his former club to a stellar UEFA Europa League victory during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Gunners secured the English midfielder's services for £105 million this summer, beating interest from various other outfits such as Chelsea and Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if Rice can showcase his abilities at the North London outfit as well.

"He was like a brother" - Mark Noble opens up on his time with Arsenal star at West Ham

Mark Noble also spoke about his time with Rice at West Ham. The Englishman claimed that the player was like a brother to him, at times a son too.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom



📸| Declan Rice: "At the end, judge me on the price tag then, don't judge me after two or three weeks."

The English duo spent five years together at the club after Rice earned his first-team promotion in 2017. Reflecting on his time with the midfielder, Noble told Metro:

"Dec was not only my former team-mate, he was like a brother, at times like a son when he would come to me for advice. I just want to see him happy. He lifted a trophy for West Ham and he was incredible for us. I think there was a time when we sort of knew he would go at some point, for a record fee."

Speaking on Rice's high-profile move to Arsenal, he added:

"He deserves it, because he is a top player and a top person. I think he is worth the money, I really do. You know what you’re getting with him. It’ll be strange to see him line up in an Arsenal shirt when he plays against us but I think most West Ham fans wish him the best, because he was a great player for us."

Rice brings with him years of Premier League experience to the Emirates, expertise that will prove to be beneficial for Arsenal in the coming years. The England international has registered over 200 league appearances during his career, recording ten goals and assists each.