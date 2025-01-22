"He has a bright future ahead of him" - Leandro Trossard heaps praise on 'amazing' Arsenal player ahead of UCL clash

Arsenal left winger Leandro Trossard heaped praise on teammate Ethan Nwaneri ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash. The Gunners faced GNK Dinamo Zagreb on January 22, at Emirates Stadium.

Ethan Nwaneri started his senior career at the Emirates in 2022 at the age of 15. He has turned heads and earned praise for his performances in his increasing appearances for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta hailed Nwaneri following their 3-1 victory against Brentford on January 1. After the clash, the Spanish manager explained how the 17-year-old deserves minutes on the pitch and told TNT Sports (via TBR Football):

"Really good. But in training, he gave us all the right reasons, if we would’ve signed a player from any country, he would be playing, so he’s an academy player, he needs to be playing because he deserves it."

Ahead of the Gunners' seventh UEFA Champions League clash of the season, Leandro Trossard also expressed his admiration for Ethan Nwaneri and said (via TBR Football):

"He’s an amazing player, you can tell already in training sessions, how confident he is as well, beating his man one-v-one, has such a good shot as well, scoring goals. So, yeah, he has a bright future ahead of him and I think he can help us a lot."

Nwaneri has registered five goals in 18 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal boss provides injury update on William Saliba

Mikel Arteta has recently provided an update on Arsenal centre-back William Saliba's injury. The 23-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in the Gunners' Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on January 16.

Despite picking up an injury, Saliba was on the pitch for the entirety of Arsenal's 2-1 win the North London derby. Arteta initially expressed being concerned about the Frenchman's condition. The defender was sidelined for their last league clash as well.

However, ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb, Mikel Arteta sounded opistimic about Saliba's recovery. He told the press (via the club's official website):

"He is evolving well, the last few days he was feeling much better already but this game comes a little bit too early for him."

When asked if Saliba will be returning to the pitch for Arsenal's big Premier League clash against Manchester City on February 2, Arteta replied:

"Yes, I hope so yes."

William Saliba has contributed to 12 clean sheets in 30 appearances across comeptitions while registering two goals for the Gunners this season.

