"He was brilliant for me" - Jarrad Branthwaite thanks Manchester United legend amid reports of agreeing Old Trafford move

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has thanked Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy for the impact he has had on his progress. The 21-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils as per the Manchester Evening News although the Toffees have rejected a £43million bid for the youngster.

Branthwaite has made waves following his fantastic breakthrough season in Everton colors. However, the England international also caught the eye during his loan spell with PSV Eindhoven last season under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Manchester United-linked center-back hailed van Nistelrooy's impact on his development. The England international, who missed out on a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euros, said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

"He was brilliant for me. At the midpoint in the season, I hadn’t played as much as I would have liked. I had a clause in my contract where I could have come back here [to Everton] and, having hardly played, I said I wasn’t not sure what I was going to do."

Branthwaite added:

"He sat me down for half an hour and said I was going to play every game in the second half of the season. At the time, I was like, ‘You can say that, but how am I meant to believe you?’ We were on a winter break, I was on holiday, and he kept ringing me every day, saying, ‘Trust me, you are going to play.’"

The Everton defender claimed that Ruud van Nistelrooy offered him advice regarding his body shape while defending, which helped him thrive in the Premier League. He said:

"He would speak to me about my body shape when defending and the importance of being side on, so that I am always ready to run back or be ready to press forward. He said if you don’t have the right body shape, you will get done because the Premier League is much faster. If they play it in behind and you are not side on, the striker will already be gone.”

Branthwaite made 36 appearances while on loan for PSV and 34 of them was under Ruud van Nistlerooy. The Manchester United target featured 41 times for Everton this season and played a key role in ensuring the Toffees' safety.

England international reveals he was close to joining Manchester United

England defender Kieran Trippier has claimed that he was close to joining Manchester United in the summer of 2021. However, the deal between the Red Devils and Atletico Madrid fell through and he eventually moved to Newcastle United in January 2022 in a deal reportedly worth £12 million.

Trippier has been one of the star players for the Magpies since and has been among the best full-backs in world football. Speaking to Gary Neville on the Overlap, the 33-year-old said (via TBR Football):

"I wanted to come back to England, my family were finding it very difficult. I could’ve stayed at Madrid, I could’ve signed a new three-year contract, but as a player, you have to be realistic about where you can go. I couldn’t go to City or Liverpool. I was restricted to certain clubs."

Gary Neville asked:

"Manchester United came in though, didn’t they?"

The former Tottenham Hotspur right-back replied:

"Yeah, United came in straight after the Euros and that was very close, obviously growing up being a red as well with all my family, but it didn’t happen. Everything happens for a reason, it just fell away really."

Trippier has been phenomenal for Newcastle United since his return to the Premier League. He has scored four goals and provided 21 assists in 92 appearances for the Tynesiders till date.