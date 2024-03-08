"He was brilliant to watch" - Ian Wright heaps praise on 'unbelievable' Arsenal target's recent performance in the UCL

Arsenal legend Ian Wright heaped praise on RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons for his incredible performances over two legs against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on the Wrighty's House Podcast, Wright expressed his thoughts on Simons' incredible performance against Los Blancos.

"Can we talk Champions League? Can I say watching Xavi Simons against Real Madrid, Leipzig versus Real Madrid, was kind of like a coming out parade in respects of a performance from someone.

"He was brilliant. He was brilliant to watch. Unbelievable. And, we are talking about someone who is on loan from PSG to Leipzig, and he is getting the chance to play against arguably one of the greatest teams in the world, Real Madrid, and playing like that. He is 20, going there and putting in a performance like that. He is on their radar, massively."

Real Madrid and RB Leipzig played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg, meaning Carlo Ancelotti's men progressed 2-1 on aggregate. However, Xavi Simons' performances caught Ian Wright's eye in particular.

The 20-year-old passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including four crosses, four key passes and four long balls. He completed three dribbles and also attempted three shots, with just one of those on target. Simons also won seven duels in an eye-catching midfield performance.

The Dutchman has been impressive for RB Leipzig this season. He has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in 34 appearances across competitions so far.

Recapping Arsenal legend Ian Wright's career

Ian Wright began his senior career with Greenwich Borough as a 22-year old, before quickly being snapped up by Crystal Palace.

He made 78 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 30 goals and catching the eye of Arsenal's scouts and manager George Graham.

The Gunners signed Ian Wright in September 1991 for £2.5 million, which back then was a club record fee. He scored on his debut against Leicester City and went on to score a total of 179 goals in 278 appearances. He also provided 21 assists.

The Englishman won one Premier League title, two FA Cups, one Football League Cup and one European Cup Winners' Cup during his time playing for Arsenal. Wright also made 33 appearances for England, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.