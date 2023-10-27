"He was brilliant at that World Cup" - Arsenal legend backs Lionel Messi to win 2023 Ballon d'Or

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour reckons Lionel Messi should win this year's Ballon d'Or award following his stellar exploits for Argentina in their victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Messi, 36, is widely regarded as the best player to have graced the beautiful game. Last year, in Qatar, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner 'completed' football by playing a key role in the Albiceleste's triumph.

The Inter Miami attacker contributed seven goals and three assists in seven games - including a brace in the final against France - as Argentina reigned supreme after 36 years.

That has made Messi a huge favourite for this year's Ballon d'Or award, ahead of Manchester City's treble-winning striker Erling Haaland. The Argentine also had a decent second season at Paris Saint-Germain, contributing 21 goals and 20 assists across competitions.

During a discussion on talkSPORT, Parlour said that Messi's World Cup performance for Argentina was the 'icing on the cake':

“He was brilliant at that World Cup. That was the icing on the cake!”

Since leaving PSG in the summer, Messi joined Inter Miami in the MLS on a free transfer. He has had 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions for them.

When Lionel Messi scored four times against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has scored goals galore for club and country during his illustrious career. With 129 goals, the Argentine is only behind all-time UEFA Champions League top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo (140).

Four of those strikes came during one magical night against a clueless Arsenal side at the Camp Nou in the 2010 edition. Following a 2-2 quarterfinal first-leg draw at home, the Gunners opened the scoring inside 18 minutes in the second leg to lead on aggregate.

Enter Lionel Messi. Following a clever finish to restore parity for Barca on the night, the Argentine converted a Pedro assist to put Pep Guardiola's side ahead on aggregate.

Messi completed his hat-trick with a chip over Manuel Almunia before bringing up his quadruple shortly after. Barca won the tie 6-3 on aggregate against Arsenal before losing to Inter Milaan