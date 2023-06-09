"He did not bring anything" - Pundit says Lionel Messi's 2-year stint at PSG was 'useless in football terms'

Renowned French journalist Daniel Riolo has said that Lionel Messi did not improve Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during his two-year stay in the French capital.

Lionel Messi joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Many expected the Argentina icon to lead by example and fire the Parisians to their first UEFA Champions League trophy.

The 35-year-old, though, failed to live up to expectations, producing underwhelming performances as the Parisians endured consecutive Round-of-16 eliminations. Disappointed fans at the Parc des Princes showed their frustration by booing Messi multiple times.

With the Barcelona legend set to join Inter Miami as a free agent this summer, Riolo has looked back on his time in Paris. According to the journalist, Messi’s Parisians stint was only fruitful from a commercial point of view, as he did not help the team in any way on the pitch. He said on RMC Sport (via Paris Fans):

“In terms of business, it served him and PSG. It allowed additional revenue to the club. As for social networks, we have the figures for the fall on that side. PSG will lose a lot of what they have won in recent years, thanks to him."

He continued:

“We may be going back to something that looks more like football, rather than all the business that there may be around it, even if we know it’s essential, but around Messi, it was only that because footballistically he did not bring anything.

"His arrival was, from a less point of view, useless in football terms; it did not help the club progress. He didn’t advance anyone. He didn’t share his talent; he didn’t give.”

Messi, who has recently confirmed that he will join MLS side Inter Miami this summer, played 75 games for PSG across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He scored 32 times and had 35 assists across competitions, winning two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophee des Champions.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi says he had multiple offers from European clubs

In a joint interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo and SPORT earlier this week, Lionel Messi said that he decided to move to Miami despite having multiple offers from European clubs.

The Argentina captain admitted that he wanted to go to Barcelona, adding that his second choice was to leave Europe to enjoy a more laid-back life.

Messi said (via 90min):

“I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it one hundred percent. I'm missing some things. but we decided to continue the path."

He added:

“I had offers from other European teams, but I didn't even evaluate them because my idea was to go to Barcelona. If the Barcelona thing didn't work out, then leaving European football, much more after winning the World Cup, was what I needed.

"Finishing my career on this side and living the United States league in a different way, enjoying day to day much more but with the same responsibility of wanting to win and always doing things well, but with more peace of mind.”

Lionel Messi is leaving Europe after bagging four Champions League and 12 domestic titles. He'd leaving as the all-time top goalscorer (496) and assist provider (247) in the history of Europe's top five leagues (578 games).

