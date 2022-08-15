"He doesn't bring too much controversy"- Ex-Liverpool star makes sarcastic claim on Manchester United target Mauro Icardi

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has taken a dig at Manchester United for their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi this summer.

The Red Devils are in need of a massive rebuild after finishing sixth last season, recording their lowest Premier League points tally (58). They have signed left-back Tyrell Malacia, centre-back Lisandro Martinez and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.

However, after failing to sign top targets like Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Ajax forward Antony, United have recently been linked with controversial players.

While Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is inching closer to sealing a summer move (via Fabrizio Romano), Icardi has also been approached by Erik ten Hag's side (via GFFN). Earlier, Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic was also linked with the club.

Taking to Twitter, Enrique posted a sarcastic message in reference to the Red Devils' interest in Icardi. He wrote:

"This will be a top signing for Manchester United. He doesn't bring too much controversy off the pitch between him and his wife."

The 29-year-old, who joined PSG in the summer of 2020 after initially arriving on loan, has been plagued by multiple controversies involving his wife and agent Wanda Nara. Last season, he registered just five goals and one assist in 30 appearances across competitions.

As per to TyC Sports, Icardi is open to moving to the Premier League with Manchester United, who are in the market for a striker.

Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring injury. Cristiano Ronaldo's future is up in the air, while Mason Greenwood is no longer part of the first team following rape allegations earlier this year.

Manchester United keeping eye on two Spanish strikers this summer

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Espanyol target man Raul de Tomas this summer.

Speaking on Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said:

"Atletico Madrid still hope to keep Alvaro Morata. Raul De Tomas is still available on the transfer market and Man United have been advised of the player’s availability."

While Morata netted 12 goals on loan at Juventus last season, De Tomas scored 17 La Liga goals during the 2021-22 campaign.

