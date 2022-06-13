“He would bring personality and backbone to the side” – Noel Whelan suggests Manchester United should sign 28-year-old who ‘leaves everything out there’ 

Noel Whelan has advised Manchester United to sign midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool this summer. He believes it will be a smart signing and the Englishman will bring backbone to the Red Devils.

Numerous injury issues throughout his five-year spell at Anfield have led the 28-year-old to fall down the pecking order for Jurgen Klopp's midfield. He made 29 appearances across the last campaign across competitions, scoring and assisting three goals each.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Manchester United are keen on signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain if Liverpool would sell him for £10m. [ @alex_crook Manchester United are keen on signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain if Liverpool would sell him for £10m. [@alex_crook] https://t.co/OG35mY9w4O

Thiago Alcantara's excellent form towards the end of the season led to the former England international missing numerous matchday squads. With only a year left on his current deal, Oxlade-Chamberlain's future at the Merseyside club appears uncertain.

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing Oxlade-Chamberlain. Liverpool are reportedly willing to accept a cut-price offer of around £10 million.

Former Leeds United striker Whelan believes Erik ten Hag should attempt to sign the versatile midfielder, as he told Football Insider:

"It would be a very smart move for very smart money. If that is what you are going to be paying out for a player of his quality it’s nothing, let’s be honest. I go back to the relationship that he has with [Jurgen] Klopp."

He added:

“When you look at it, Manchester United have been lacking a player of that quality and character in the middle of the park. He would bring personality and backbone to the side. We haven’t seen much backbone from Manchester United players and that is something they need more of. Oxlade-Chamberlain leaves everything out there in the 90 minutes. For £10million it is a bargain.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana expresses sympathy for Oxlade-Chamberlain's siutation

Like Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana came through Southampton's youth system before ultimately joining Liverpool for big money (£25 million) in 2014.

However, the now-Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker knows all too well what it's like to have injury problems that severely hamper your time at Anfield. He was eventually released on a free transfer following six seasons at the club.

Speaking in May, Lallana told BBC Radio 5 Live (as per The Liverpool Echo) that he sympathised with Oxlade-Chamberlain's lack of game time, saying:

“It has been a tough few months for Chambo. Not being involved... I have been there myself. It’s hard to manage your own ego at times because you want to be playing."

Lallana added:

"You feel sorry for yourself. At times, you do have to act. When you are down, you have to put a brave face on to support your team-mates. And you can be proud of doing that.”

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



anfieldwatch.co.uk/alex-oxlade-ch… Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored 17 goals and registered 15 assists in 133 appearances for the club's first-team Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored 17 goals and registered 15 assists in 133 appearances for the club's first-team 🔴anfieldwatch.co.uk/alex-oxlade-ch…

With the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard departing the club, Oxlade-Chamberlain could perhaps be a good signing for Manchester United.

