"He brings a completely different dimension to the team" - Aaron Ramsdale names Arsenal player who makes them play better

Aaron Ramsdale has proclaimed that Arsenal's entire demeanor changes when Oleksandr Zinchenko graces the pitch with his presence. The Gunners goalkeeper had nothing but praise for Zinchenko, who was purchased for £32 million over the summer and has become a standout star in Mikel Arteta's side.

The full-back was vital in their last game against Aston Villa, scoring his first Premier League goal to put the Gunners ahead in an important clash. Speaking to Viaplay after the match, Ramsdale noted that Arsenal's style of play changes significantly when the Ukrainian star is in the mix (via TBR Football):

“He brings a completely different dimension to the team, allows us to play the way we want to. Yeah, he’s been there and he’s done it. He’s got four out of five Premier Leagues [titles] so he knows what it takes to win. He’s been brilliant, you see the passion he’s got. He’s only been here a couple of months but he’s a huge part of our group.”

Although Zinchenko is typically positioned as a left-back, he can often be seen driving into midfield, providing the Gunners with an additional option in the middle of the park. The former Manchester City star has adapted exceptionally well to his new role under Arteta, and there's no question that Arsenal look stronger when he's on the field.

Arsenal secure comeback win over Aston Villa

The Gunners, who were in dire need of a victory, managed to snatch all three points at Villa Park after trailing twice against Unai Emery's squad. Ollie Watkins struck first blood for Villa in the opening five minutes, capitalizing on Zinchenko's loss of possession.

But Arsenal rose to the challenge, with Bukayo Saka delivering a stunning equalizer, only for Philippe Coutinho to put Villa back on top with a superb finish. This left the score at 2-1, with the hosts leading as they headed into halftime.

However, in a dramatic second half, the Gunners managed to turn the game around, scoring three goals to clinch a stunning comeback win. Zinchenko played a pivotal role in their resurgence, scoring a powerful shot from a well-crafted corner kick and delivering an impressive performance after his early mistake.

Gabriel Martinelli finished the rout with a simple tap-in after Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez surged into the other box for a late corner.

