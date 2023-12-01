"He broke it all" - Lionel Messi hails impact of Chelsea superstar in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has hailed the impact of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in Argentina's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Fernandez, 22, had played only three friendlies for the La Albiceleste, who picked him for their World Cup squad. The Chelsea midfielder only made his debut because Giovanni Lo Celso was injured,

Grabbing the opportunity with both hands, Fernandez became a key cog in Lionel Scaloni's midfield. He played all seven games in the victorious campaign in the Middle East, including every minute of all four knockout games.

Fernandez scored in the 2-0 group-stage win over Mexico and assisted in the 2-0 win over Poland in the next game, which sealed Argentina's passage to the knockouts as group winners.

Hailing the impact of Fernandez in Argentina's victorious campaign, Messi recently said (as per Albiceleste Talk):

“Before the World Cup, Gio (Lo Celso), who was fundamental for us, got injured, and Enzo appeared instead of him, who had practically no games with the National Team, and ended up doing what he did in the World Cup. He broke it all.”

The Chelsea man has gone on to make nine more appearances for the Abliceleste, including all six games of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, contributing a goal and an assist.

How has Lionel Messi fared against Chelsea?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. In his illustrious career spanning nearly two decades, the 36-year-old has scored over 800 goals for club and country.

However, only three of those goals have come in 10 meetings - all in the UEFA Champions League - with Chelsea. Interestingly, Messi went eight games without a goal against the Blues before netting in a 1-1 Round of 16 first-leg draw in the 2017-18 edition of the competition.

Messi had a hand in all three goals in the return leg - scoring twice and assisting once. Barca won 3-0 at home to romp into the last-eight, where their campaign ended against AS Roma.