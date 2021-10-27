"He broke many records with his efficiency" - Paolo Maldini picks player who 'deserves' 2021 Ballon d'Or award

The 2021 Ballon d'Or award winner is set to be announced on November 29th in Paris and legendary defender Paolo Maldini has named Robert Lewandowski as a deserving candidate to win the award.

Speaking on Radio Marca, Maldini picked Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi as his top 3 for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. The Italian said:

"I think that this year Robert Lewandowski deserves the Ballon d'Or. Karim Benzema could also win, but Lewandowski kept the incredible 'hunger' for scoring goals. He broke many records with his efficiency."

"Lewandowski, Benzema, and Messi will surely be the top three. I think Messi has the best chance, I personally would like Lewandowski to win."

While Maldini feels Robert Lewandowski deserves the award, the legendary Italian expects Lionel Messi to be the likely winner this year.

All 3 forwards - Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema - have had excellent years and it will be interesting to see who is crowned the Ballon d'Or winner next month.

Ballon d'Or 2021 race heating up - Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski favorites to win

Lionel Messi's Copa America triumph makes him one of the favorites to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi's triumph with Argentina at Copa America 2021 has made him a strong favorite to win his 7th Ballon d'Or award this year. The Argentine maestro played a starring role for his country and was even awarded the player of the tournament award.

Robert Lewandowski, on the other hand, has been in simply stunning goalscoring form. The Polish forward broke Gerd Muller's long-standing record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season and and has arguably taken his game to even greater heights.

Lewandowski would have been the outright favorite to win the award in 2020, but with France Football canceling the event last year due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the Bayern Munich man will be hoping to win it this year.

Maldini belives Robert Lewandowski's incredible goalscoring record deserves a Ballon d"Or award

Other contenders for the Ballon d'Or award include Jorginho and Karim Benzema. Benzema is Real Madrid's talisman and recently played a starring role in France's UEFA Nations League triumph against Spain.

Jorginho is also one of the top contenders after winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Euro 2020 and the UEFA Super Cup. Winner of the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award as well, the Italian has an outside chance of adding the Ballon d'Or award to his trophy cabinet.

