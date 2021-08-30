"He brought a calmness to the team" - PSG boss reflects on Lionel Messi's debut

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino explained that Lionel Messi added more calmness to the team after he came on in the second half against Reims.

Lionel Messi finally made his much-anticipated debut for PSG as a second half substitute, and by then the game was all but decided.

PSG were two goals up thanks to two Kylian Mbappe goals on either side of half-time, and comfortably saw off the game after Messi entered the pitch.

Pochettino was delighted by the reception Messi received from both Reims and PSG fans, and explained that his compatriot added more calmness to the team.

“I felt it as soon as he came onto the field and his first touches of the ball,” Pochettino said as quoted by L’Equipe.

“He brought a calmness to the team. It’s very important to get off to a good start, even for him. He was happy and he is well integrated into the group. It was a question of common sense to give him his debut.”

“The welcome, it was something beautiful to see and hear from our supporters, but also from Reims fans. Messi was very happy about it.

“The motivation of the competition is there for everyone, but his presence brings optimism. Everyone feels it. It has an influence on the other players,” Pochettino added.

Lionel Messi’s solid debut for PSG

Kylian Mbappe was undoubtedly the star of the show, and put in a spectacular display amidst a move to Real Madrid. All the attention, however, shifted to Lionel Messi after he replaced Neymar in the 66th minute.

Lionel Messi attempted 21 passes in the second half after coming on, and completed 20 of them. Although he failed to create any clear-cut openings or complete any dribbles, it has to be mentioned that he did not need to.

PSG were pretty much coasting to a win, and it was perhaps more important for Lionel Messi to get a feel for the game having not had a pre-season at all.

As the Argentine works on his fitness in the coming weeks, we will perhaps see his best post the international break.

