"He brought that to this club" - Erik ten Hag details the legacy of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag heralded the legacy Sir Alex Ferguson has achieved at Old Trafford. The Dutch coach was pictured having a meal with the legendary Scottish manager midweek.

Sir Alex's former striker Robin van Persie spoke to Ten Hag before the Red Devils' second-leg Europa League Playoff clash with Barcelona on Thursday (February 26). He alluded to the picture of the duo when asking the United boss whether he still felt Ferguson's legacy at the club (via BT Sport):

"Everyday, everyday he's here you feel that he brought the winning mentality and attitude to this club. Confidence, belief, he brought that to this club. It's great to talk to him about this."

Ferguson is widely regarded as not only Manchester United's greatest-ever manager, but also the best coach in English football history. He led the Red Devils to a remarkable 13 Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies, five FA Cups, and four League Cups. He was at the helm of Old Trafford for nearly 27 years. The iconic Scottish manager won 840 of 1390 games during his time with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have nosedived since his retirement in 2013, winning just three major trophies since then. Ten Hag is eager to reignite the Red Devils and could claim their first trophy since 2017 in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday (February 26).

Van Persie names two Manchester United players that can be difference makers against Barcelona

Van Persie lauds the Manchester United duo.

Manchester United host Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League Playoff tonight. The two European heavyweights are locked at 2-2 heading into their clash at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford continued his incredible form this season, scoring and creating both of the Red Devils' goals. Van Persie is backing the English forward and Bruno Fernandes to have an impact against the Blaugrana. The Dutchman told the club's official website:

"They know, sooner or later in a match, Marcus Rashford will have his moment. Bruno Fernandes is there. You have quality players in front who can make the difference. In any normal game, they will make that difference."

Rashford is enjoying the best season of his career, scoring 24 goals in 36 games across competitions. He caused Jules Kounde all sorts of problems in the first leg, even forcing the French defender to score an own goal. Meanwhile, Fernandes continues to impress for the Red Devils. He has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 36 matches.

