“He brought me to the club, which wasn’t a straightforward process” – Brighton star reveals why he owes ‘a lot’ to Graham Potter ahead of Chelsea clash

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Webster has spoken fondly of his former manager Graham Potter ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea on 29 October.

It will be the first time Potter has been at the Amex Stadium since he departed Brighton for Chelsea in September to succeed Thomas Tuchel.

The English coach earned plaudits for his transformation of the Seagulls during his tenure at the club.

Webster has spoken fondly of his time with Potter and explained the role he played in bringing him to Brighton from Bristol City in 2019 for £20 million.

He told SussexLive (via LondonWorld):

“I owe him [Potter] a lot. He brought me to the club, which wasn’t a straightforward process. It took quite a long time as Bristol City weren’t playing ball, and many other managers would have moved on to their next target."

The English defender also touched on the trust shown by Potter in him:

“Once I was finally here, he showed a huge amount of confidence in me and I played a lot of games under him.He always gave me that trust out on the pitch and it wasn’t just him, it was Billy, Bruno, and Bjorn."

He continued,

“Lots of hours were spent on the training pitch, while off the pitch, there were reviewing clips, which helped me so much and helped all the boys over the past three or so years.”

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



Graham Potter has asked "For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept."Graham Potter has asked #BHAFC 's supporters to forgive him for leaving to become Chelsea’s new manager. "For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept."Graham Potter has asked #BHAFC's supporters to forgive him for leaving to become Chelsea’s new manager. https://t.co/5B7oT4iONZ

Webster has impressed for Brighton since arriving from the Robins. He has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Seagulls are now managed by Roberto De Zerbi, and they currently sit ninth in the league with four wins, as many defeats and three draws in 11 fixtures.

It is bound to be an emotional day for both Potter and the Amex Stadium faithful as one of their most successful manager's returns to the club.

Potter spent three years with the Seagulls and in that time helped propel the club up the Premier League table.

Brighton finished ninth last season, 16th in the 20-21 season and 15th in the 19-20 campaign.

The English coach holds a record of 43 wins, 43 draws and 48 defeats during his time in charge at the Amex.

Chelsea hope to continue unbeaten record under Potter against Brighton

Potter has impressed at Stamford Bridge

Potter has overseen a superb run of form during his time as Chelsea boss.

The Blues are unbeaten in all competitions under his tutelage, winning six and drawing three of their nine games under the Englishman.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



They won the Champions League that year Graham Potter is the first Chelsea manager to go unbeaten in their first 4 Champions League matches since Roberto Di Matteo in 2012They won the Champions League that year Graham Potter is the first Chelsea manager to go unbeaten in their first 4 Champions League matches since Roberto Di Matteo in 2012 👀They won the Champions League that year 🏆 https://t.co/ygKcm9kfgW

The west London outfit sit fifth in the league on 21 points.

They are in the midst of a top-four race with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Chelsea drew 1-1 with the Red Devils on 22 October and will want to get back to winning ways in the league against Brighton.

