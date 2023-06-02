"He brought in a lot of structure" - Manchester United star weighs in on Erik ten Hag's impact at the club this season

Christian Eriksen has shared some insightful observations on the transformative role Erik ten Hag has played at Manchester United this season. A rejuvenated United are thriving under his stewardship, an outcome that Eriksen credits to ten Hag's strategic genius.

In a year where their city rivals have secured their third consecutive Premier League title, United have emerged victorious in the Carabao Cup. This standout year for the Red Devils also saw Eriksen joining the club in tandem with ten Hag's appointment as manager, succeeding Ralf Rangnick's tenure.

Initially, the club under the Dutchman's leadership didn't take off as expected. However, ten Hag's shrewd guidance has propelled Manchester United to a top-four finish in the Premier League and to the brink of two finals, with one cup already in the bag.

Eriksen's conviction in the success of ten Hag's influence is undeniable as United set their sights on the coveted second trophy of the season. He conveyed his perspective in a TalkSPORT interview, saying:

“I didn’t know what was happening before, I can only say what it was like when I came. I think he brought in a lot of structure, he had a lot of ideas and really follow a lot of his ideas, yeah we have done."

"I think in the beginning it was a bit on and off and then later on when we really tried to connect with his ideas, I think it’s been a success."

He concluded:

"As you can see we’re playing good football and I don’t think there’s anyone having a tough time."

As the week culminates, Manchester United are fervently preparing to grab the FA Cup. It's been a long time coming - the first time since 2016, to be precise - and this Saturday's match holds historic significance. It will be the first-ever all-Manchester final in the competition, setting the stage for a true showdown.

Manchester United have joined in the race for Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is poised for a significant shift in his career as speculations are rife about his imminent departure from the club.

The Croatia international is now in the twilight of his contract with the Blues, showing signs of readiness to embark on a fresh journey this summer.

Both Manchester clubs, City and United, have been monitoring the situation. Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport (as relayed by SportWitness) reveal that Manchester United have thrown their hat into the ring, raising the stakes in this increasingly intriguing transfer saga.

Manchester United, with their eyes firmly fixed on major silverware, are determined to assemble a formidable squad. The addition of a powerhouse player like Kovacic would undoubtedly enhance their midfield's dynamism and solidity, giving them an edge in the relentless pursuit of top-flight glory.

