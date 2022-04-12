“He was brought into a situation he was never qualified to deal with” – Danny Murphy admits he feels ‘sorry’ for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has admitted he feels 'sorry' for Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

It has been a season to forget for the Red Devils. They are out of all cup competitions and are facing an uphill battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Needless to say, the German manager has had a problematic time in Manchester since joining in November.

His coaching credentials have constantly been questioned, with many deeming him unfit to manage a side of the stature of Manchester United.

His most recent setback came against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. His side slumped to a 1-0 defeat all but confirming their absence from the Champions League next season.

Murphy has admitted he feels sorry for the former RB Leipzig manager, telling TalkSPORT:

“I feel sorry for him, he's out of his depth and if anything he's too nice. He should be throwing the blame solely on the players because his head is done anyway."

He continued:

"The players’ performance in that game was poor again, lack of direction, lack of intensity, lack of pride, lack of quality. It was a really bad performance (Everton defeat), another one not a blip, this has gone on week in week out for too long."

Murphy believes the German is too fair on his players following defeats such as the Everton one.

He added:

"He is partly to blame, the manager, but he should say what he sees to get himself a little bit off the hook. He was brought into a situation he was never qualified to deal with.....where has he been in a job with a. that pressure; that type of expectancy, nowhere”

Manchester United's appointment of Ralf Rangnick is under debate

With the Red Devils likely to confirm Erik ten Hag as their new manager, Rangnick's time in charge of the side is coming to an end. And with it will the constant criticism that has come his way by those in the media and fans.

There is a argument to be made that Rangnick was always going to struggle given his resume. He does not boast perhaps the credentials of a manager befitting Manchester United.

But the German was always going to be seen as a stop-gap for a new manager to come in at the end of the season.

Many were perhaps expecting to see the immediate success that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel brought to Stamford Bridge.

But that was never going to happen. This is because Manchester United are a broken team with individuals playing for their own agendas rather than working as a collective team.

The signs were there under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that the team had just given up.

Under Rangnick, the unrest has hit a new low with most of the blame being bestowed upon the interim coach.

What Rangnick now possesses is knowledge of which players are not fit to be playing for this Manchester United side. Once he goes into his consultancy role next season, he might be able to help the new manager with this information.

