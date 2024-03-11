"He does do the business" - Ian Wright hails Arsenal attacker for showing up in big games 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has lavished praise on Kai Havertz for the German's ability to turn up in big matches.

Despite early criticism, the 24-year-old seems to have settled down at the Emirates and is contributing with key goals. Most recently, he produced an 86th-minute winner for a 2-1 victory against Brentford on Saturday (March 9).

This strike has helped the Gunners to the top of the Premier League standings.

Speaking after the north London outfit's latest league win, Wright told Match of the Day (via TeamTalk):

"Whatever you say, he does turn up in the big games, he does do the business.”

Havertz also produced an assist for Gabriel Martinelli's winning strike in their 1-0 triumph against Manchester City earlier in the season (October 8, 2023).

Speaking about Havertz, Mikel Arteta said after the win over the Bees:

"I’m so happy [for Havertz]. If somebody told me after the first two or three months that the whole stadium would be singing his song with that passion, with that feeling, with that chemistry, I would have found it hard to believe."

The former Chelsea star has proved his versatility over the last few weeks. Although used most often as a midfielder, he's filled in for Gabriel Jesus in the number nine position.

So far this season, Havertz has scored nine goals and assisted three from 38 appearances across competitions. With Jesus back in the squad, it will be interesting to see if the German keeps his place in the lineup against Porto (March 12).

Mikel Arteta urges fans to 'bring energy' to Arsenal's Champions League clash against Porto

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, has requested fans for a raucous atmosphere in their second leg Round-of-16 Champions League meeting against Porto on Tuesday.

The Gunners are trailing 1-0 after a poor display in Portugal, which saw Arsenal fail to register a shot on target.

Speaking ahead of the second leg, Arteta said (via the club's official website):

"Yeah but this stadium is going to have the energy that you have never seen in your life, because we haven’t done it for 14 years. Bring your noise, bring your energy, your passion into that stadium and something beautiful is going to happen."

Arsenal last qualified for the quarter-final stage of the Champions League during the 2009/10 campaign. They are also yet to win Europe's highest club competition.