"He calls us by name and everything" – Sergio Rico's wife delivers encouraging update on PSG star after accident

Sergio Rico's wife has confirmed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is talking for the first time since his horse riding accident last month.

Rico, 29, suffered a head injury after falling off a horse during in Sevilla, Spain on May 28. He was taken to the Virgen del Rocio Hospital after picking up a subarachnoid hemorrhage and a spinal complication.

Earlier last week, the right-footed goalkeeper woke from a coma. During a recent interview with Antena3, Alba Silva spoke about her husband and his current condition in intensive care. She said:

"He is improving. He is communicating. He calls us by name and everything, he knows perfectly who all of us who enter [his room] are and has a great memory. I hope they will transfer him to the ward as soon as possible, but they have to be sure and they haven't decided yet, so when they decide, we trust them."

When asked if Rico has any memory of his accident, Silva responded:

"I think he doesn't remember the incident, but we just can't know yet... until he can talk [about it]. We are trying to keep him cool and calm while we're together now and that's it."

After the three-time Europa League winner's accident, PSG paid tribute to the star during their final Ligue 1 contest of the 2022-23 season. Kylian Mbappe celebrated his 21st-minute goal in his team's 3-2 loss against Clermont Foot by holding up the Spaniard's #16 jersey. The Parisian fans also held up a giant replica of his shirt in the stands.

Rico, who is in the final 12 months of his deal, joined PSG from Sevilla initially on loan before finalising a €6 million move in 2020. He has lifted seven trophies with them so far, including three Ligue 1 titles.

PSG ready to spend big to rope in superstar as replacement for Kylian Mbappe: Reports

PSG are currently contemplating Kylian Mbappe's future at the club after he confirmed that he has no intention of extending his deal beyond 2024. Hence, they are keen to sell the striker this summer.

According to Todofichajes, PSG have earmarked Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen as the apt replacement for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. They are prepared to table an initial offer of €120 million for the Nigerian, but Napoli are holding out for around €180 million.

Osimhen, 24, has established himself as one of the best finishers in the world due to his role in Napoli's Serie A triumph last season. He scored 31 goals and laid out five assists in 39 overall matches for Gli Azzurri.

