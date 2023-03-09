"He came through their football school" - Arsenal legend says Mikel Arteta could ditch Gunners for Barcelona in the future

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has claimed that Mikel Arteta could leave his current job if Barcelona come calling in the future.

Arteta has done an excellent job in his first full season at the Emirates Stadium. The Spaniard has overseen an unlikely Premier League run, with his team currently sitting atop the rankings with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

The former Spain international’s job in north London seems to be secured for the foreseeable future, with the manager also reiterating time and again how much he loves the job.

Campbell, however, does not believe Arsenal are the only team Arteta would like to manage. The Englishman claimed that the former La Masia student has Barcelona in his heart and would leave the Londoners if the Blaugrana made him an offer.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are taking the Europa League seriously with the team currently in a title race 🗣️ "Our priority is the two competitions."Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are taking the Europa League seriously with the team currently in a title race 🗣️ "Our priority is the two competitions." 🏆🏆Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are taking the Europa League seriously with the team currently in a title race 📈 https://t.co/2pAlXOe0Qw

Speaking on the Highbury Club YouTube channel, Campbell said:

“Barcelona is his team. He came through their football school he had the education that is La Masia. The heartstrings are there and the ties are there. One thing that Mikel Arteta has done is prove he’s a professional.

“Look at what he’s doing, but there’s no doubt about it, if it went sour like we know it can at certain clubs, if Barcelona were interested I don’t think he’d turn around and say ‘no I won’t do it because I’m Arsenal manager’ especially if it turns sour because we’ve seen things turn sour for managers.”

Campbell concluded by saying:

“There’s nothing wrong with him having that connection with Barcelona, he’s not English, he’s Spanish, that’s not a problem.”

Gabriel Martinelli claims he can even play as a goalkeeper for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has been one of the Gunners’ best performers in the 2022-23 season. The Brazil international has scored 11 goals and claimed two assists in 34 games this season in all competitions. All of his goals have come in the Premier League (26 games), making him Arsenal’s leading scorer in the division.

Despite being in impressive form this season, Martinelli has refrained from patting himself on the back. He has put himself at Arteta’s mercy, stating that he will happily play wherever he needs to, even as a goalkeeper.

Arsenal @Arsenal “It’s up to Mikel - wherever he decides to play me, I’ll play. If the team need me I’d play as a goalkeeper! We play for Arsenal and everyone has this responsibility.”



Love that, “It’s up to Mikel - wherever he decides to play me, I’ll play. If the team need me I’d play as a goalkeeper! We play for Arsenal and everyone has this responsibility.”Love that, @gabimartinelli 💬 “It’s up to Mikel - wherever he decides to play me, I’ll play. If the team need me I’d play as a goalkeeper! We play for Arsenal and everyone has this responsibility.”Love that, @gabimartinelli 👊

Speaking to the press ahead of the Europa League Round-of-16 clash with Sporting CP, he said:

“If I’m the number nine or on the wing, I always try to do my best and help the team by scoring or getting an assist.

“It’s up to Mikel - wherever he decides to play me, I’ll play. If the team need me I’d play as a goalkeeper! We play for Arsenal and everyone has this responsibility.”

Gabrielli has been in red-hot form lately, scoring four goals in as many Premier League matches. His form has been a blessing in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah (all injured).

Poll : 0 votes