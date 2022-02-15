"He came to my mother’s house" - Manchester United star opens up about special moment with Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has talked about his “special moment” with Sir Alex Ferguson. The French defender said that Ferguson came to his mother’s house to sign him a decade back.

Raphael Varane moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2021. He has had a tough time with injuries, but his quality remains unquestioned in the English Premier League.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Raphaël Varane: "I came here to help the club win trophies and to enjoy [it] with the fans and to play as well as possible.” [MU] 🗣 Raphaël Varane: "I came here to help the club win trophies and to enjoy [it] with the fans and to play as well as possible.” [MU]

The Frenchman, who was a serial winner at Real Madrid, was linked numerous times with Manchester United before the deal finally went through last summer. The center-back was always a favorite of Ferguson’s and the Scot tried his best to bring him to Old Trafford in 2011.

The legendary Manchester United manager even had a chat with the player’s mom to get him to sign for the Manchester club. Speaking to the club’s official outlet, Varane recalled the incident, calling it a “special moment.”

Discussing his interaction with Sir Alex Ferguson, the 2018 World Cup winner said:

“Yeah, he came to my mother’s house and it was a special moment. I was very young and it was a great experience.”

When asked whether moving to Old Trafford was his destiny, the four-time Champions League winner added:

“Yes. Manchester United has always been a special club for me, with a big history. I always followed this club and, you know, I have great memories about, for example, Champions League or great games the Premier League. Obviously, it’s a great club and, of course, I always followed Manchester United.”

The 28-year-old has played 19 games for the Red Devils so far, registering an assist.

Manchester United need Raphael Varane in top form to overcome Champions League last-16 hurdle

The Reds from Manchester are set to play Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League this season. Ralf Rangnick’s side are stacked to the brim with multiple high-quality players, but nothing has clicked for them this season. Especially in defense, they have been all over the place, leaking goals left, right, and center.

utdreport @utdreport Rangnick on Raphaël Varane: “Yes, definitely [he’s a good role model]. I spoke to him this morning [Monday] about how he feels and if he is willing and able to play again. He said ‘yes’ — I think the most important step for him was to stay in good health.” #mulive [mu] Rangnick on Raphaël Varane: “Yes, definitely [he’s a good role model]. I spoke to him this morning [Monday] about how he feels and if he is willing and able to play again. He said ‘yes’ — I think the most important step for him was to stay in good health.” #mulive [mu]

With the Premier League top-four race growing more difficult by the minute, United need to go deep into the Champions League to save their blushes. Their journey starts with a tricky two-legged tussle with Atletico Madrid next week. Los Rojiblancos have quite a few capable goalscorers in their ranks, and the Red Devils need to be in top shape to keep them out.

Captain Harry Maguire has been rather poor for Rangnick’s men this season, meaning the onus is on Varane to keep things tight at the back. It will be interesting to see how the 28-year-old responds to the challenge; whether he finds a way to be United’s standout performer against Atletico.

