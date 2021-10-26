"He can be an absolutely top player for us" - Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on 'very reliable' Chelsea star

Andreas Christensen has been praised by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of today's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Southampton. Last season, the Denmark international struggled for game time under former manager Frank Lampard but things have changed after Tuchel took over in January.

Christensen has been a frequent starter in Premier League and Champions League games this season, scoring his first goal for the club in a 4-0 win over Malmo. Tuchel praised the 25-year-old ahead of the game against the Saints and believes he could be an 'absolutely elite defender' for Chelsea with the potential for progress at his age.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Thomas Tuchel on Andreas Christensen:"He is very strong, very reliable & he has not reached his limits because in his age there's still room to improve. He can be a top defender for us in the next years & hopefully he will be because he comes from the academy."[via @guardian Thomas Tuchel on Andreas Christensen:"He is very strong, very reliable & he has not reached his limits because in his age there's still room to improve. He can be a top defender for us in the next years & hopefully he will be because he comes from the academy."[via @guardian]

Tuchel said via Chelseafc.com:

“He found his place, he’s very strong, he’s very reliable and he has not reached his limits because at this age there is still room to improve. So, he can be an absolutely top defender for us in the next few years. And hopefully, he will because he comes from the academy. He knows what it takes, and he has improved massively so far.”

Thomas Tuchel believes Andreas Christensen can be an important player for Chelsea

Andreas Christensen in action for Chelsea

Initially out of contention for a starting berth under Tuchel, Christensen was given the chance to impress the German following Thiago Silva's hamstring injury. He was given another chance in the Champions League final when Silva was knocked out early. With a magnificent performance in the middle of the back three, the Dane responded well to the occasion.

Christensen's current contract with the Blues expires in June of the following year. There appears to be no progress on a new contract, with Goal suggesting that talks have come to a halt at this time.

In the weekend's 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City, Christensen was an unused substitute. He is poised to start for the Blues against the Saints this evening at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Chelsea are planning to complete everything soon to announce Andreas Christensen’ contract extension. Verbal agreement reached weeks ago, final clauses to be fixed and then it’ll be official. 🔵 #CFC Matter of time to prepare paperworks and sign - Andreas always wanted to stay. Chelsea are planning to complete everything soon to announce Andreas Christensen’ contract extension. Verbal agreement reached weeks ago, final clauses to be fixed and then it’ll be official. 🔵 #CFCMatter of time to prepare paperworks and sign - Andreas always wanted to stay. https://t.co/q5EBTiKRcc

Chelsea is now thriving, having scored 12 goals without conceding since the last international break. However, they can't afford to take things lightly when it comes to Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Blues beat the Saints 3-1 in the league last month but the scores were level at 1-1 until James Ward-Prowse’s sending off in the 77th minute changed the complexion of the game.

