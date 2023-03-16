"He can adapt to any team" - Thierry Henry tells Manchester United who they must sign between Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has told Manchester United to sign Harry Kane ahead of Victor Osimhen, with both strikers heavily linked to the club.

Erik ten Hag is believed to be looking for a top-class number nine in the summer with Kane and Osimhen both strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, Thierry Henry believes that Kane should be a priority target for Manchester United as he will not need any adaptation at Old Trafford.

Henry has insisted that Kane's linkup play and ability to drop deep will also bring the most out of Marcus Rashford. He told CBS Sports:

"Personally, if I’m Man United I go Kane because he knows the Premier League. Looking at Kane, this guy doesn’t need to adapt to anything. He has a way of dropping deep that would allow Marcus Rashford to run in behind. Kane can play anywhere, he can adapt to any team – well except Arsenal!"

The Arsenal legend also insisted that Osimhen is also an excellent player but he will need time to adapt in a new system at Manchester United. Henry added:

"That doesn’t mean Osimhen is not a good player, it has nothing to do with that. I think he’s going to go wherever he wants to go. He can adapt to a lot of sides and any league. When you play for a team like Napoli, everything comes to him. But it’s a different ball game when you play in a front three."

He also said:

"Balls are not always going to you at big club with three big guys up top. That’s what I want to see: How he reacts when he’s not the only focal point. But other than that he has everything. He can hold the ball up well, he can run into the channel, he can finish well with his head, with his foot."

Kane has scored 22 goals and provided four assists in 38 games this season while Osimhen has found the back of the net 23 times and produced five assists in 28 games.

Apart from Kane and Osimhen, Manchester United have also been linked with strikers like Tammy Abraham, Randal Kolo Muani and Benjamin Sesko, among others.

Thierry Henry approves Manchester United deal for red-hot Serie A forward

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has approved Manchester United's deal for Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia international has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season this time around, with Napoli emerging as one of the best forwards in Europe.

Former France international Thierry Henry has heaped praise on the Napoli star for his all-action game. Henry said, as quoted by The Mirror (via CBS Sports):

“He can press. He can hold the ball. He can see a pass. He has the legs to go on the break with Osimhen. This is why they understand each other very well because, once Osimhen opens his legs, it’s not easy to catch up with him. But he is with him the whole time."

He added:

"He’s just the full package. Hopefully, it can carry on for him and they can win the league. If they don’t win the league, it will be crazy because of the number of points that they have ahead. Winning the Champions League will be crazy.”

Kvaratskhelia has scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists in 28 games across competitions so far as Napoli look to be cruising towards their first Serie A title since 1990.

