"The full package" - Thierry Henry approves Manchester United deal for superstar forward dubbed 'next George Best'

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has approved Manchester United's deal for Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia international has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season this time around with Napoli.

The 22-year-old has been one of the best forwards in Europe this season in his debut season in Italy since his bargain move from Dinamo Batumi last summer.

The dynamic wide forward has scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists in 28 games across competitions so far as Napoli look to be cruising towards their first Serie A title since 1990.

As reported by The Mirror, Manchester United are interested in a move for the Georgian speedster who has been dubbed the 'next George Best' by Christian Vieri. The former Italian forward said, as quoted by The Mirror (via Bobo TV):

"The goal he scored was the stuff of madness! If he goes to Manchester United, the days of George Best will return. Kvaratskhelia is the same.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal superstar Thierry Henry has also hailed the Napoli attacker for his all-action game. Henry said, as quoted by The Mirror (via CBS Sports):

“He can press. He can hold the ball. He can see a pass. He has the legs to go on the break with Osimhen. This is why they understand each other very well because, once Osimhen opens his legs, it’s not easy to catch up with him. But he is with him the whole time."

The former World Cup-winning France international has hailed Kvaratskhelia as a 'full package' and backed Luciano Spalletti’s side to win the Scudetto. He added:

“He’s just the full package. Hopefully, it can carry on for him and they can win the league. If they don’t win the league, it will be crazy because of the number of points that they have ahead. Winning the Champions League will be crazy.”

Along with Manchester United, the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea are also interested in the Serie A winger.

Manchester United ready to make a record-breaking €120m bid for forward who joined current club for free last summer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a huge €120 million bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe following a brilliant season for the Bundesliga side.

As per reports from German outlet Bild, the Red Devils are preparing a whooping €120 million offer for the attacker, who joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer just last summer.

Kolo Muani has scored 16 goals and contributed 14 assists in 34 games across competitions this season.

