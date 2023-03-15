Manchester United want to make record-breaking €120m for forward who joined current club for free last summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a jaw-dropping €120 million bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman is garnering interest from top European sides amid a superb season at the Waldstadion.

German outlet BILD reports that the Red Devils are preparing an official mega offer for the Frankfurt frontman. They are reportedly proposing an €120 million bid for Kolo Muani, 24, who joined Die Adler on a free transfer just last summer. That deal would eclipse their transfer record of €105 million paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

Kolo Muani has scored 16 goals and contributed 14 assists in 34 games across competitions. The forward has also broken into the French national team picture. He featured three times at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Randal Kolo Muani is unstoppable this season Randal Kolo Muani is unstoppable this season 💥 https://t.co/drJxuQ7nlj

Manchester United are keen to sign a new center-forward in the summer amid the lack of options in Erik ten Hag's side. Marcus Rashford has been the Red Devils' top goalscorer with 25 goals in 42 games. However, Anthony Martial has lacked fitness throughout the campaign and Wout Weghorst is set to return to Burnley in the summer following his loan.

Ten Hag's side are not alone in their interest in Kolo Muani. Paris Saint-Germain are also showing interest and could bid for the French striker. Frankfurt will listen to offers of over €100 million.

Paul Parker thinks Fred and Marcel Sabitzer have been unable to replace Manchester United's Christian Eriksen

Eriksen is out of action until at least late April.

Eriksen suffered an ankle injury at the end of January, ruling him out until at least late April. The Dane arrived at Manchester United as a free agent last summer and has enjoyed a fine campaign at Old Trafford. He has scored two goals and contributed nine assists in 31 games.

The Red Devils quickly moved to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer as his replacement on January transfer deadline day. He is on loan with the Premier League club until the end of the season.

Fred and Sabitzer have filled in for Eriksen during the Dane's absence. Parker feels that the duo don't possess the same brain as Eriksen. He told SpilXperten:

“I would say that Man United are less capable of controlling games when he is not there. Fred and Sabitzer are brilliant players but they don’t have the same brain as he does."

Fred has featured 39 times, scoring six goals and providing nine assists while Sabitzer has managed seven appearances thus far. However, Manchester United are missing Eriksen's creativity and his absence has been felt. They have failed to win their last two consecutive league games.

