"He can also miss" - Netherlands GK makes bullish claim about Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup QFs 

Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert refused to be hypnotized by Argentina captain Lionel Messi's brilliance during their upcoming FIFA World Cup clash. He stressed that like every other player, the forward is only human.

La Albiceleste and the Oranje are set to collide in a crucial quarter-final clash on December 10.

Louis van Gaal's men earned a 3-1 win against the USA to book their birth in the last eight of the tournament. Lionel Scaloni's lot, meanwhile, defeated Australia by a scoreline of 2-1.

Their talismanic captain, Messi, was on the scoresheet and dazzled throughout the game.

Noppert, however, is confident that he could make a save if the Argentine legend takes a penalty kick in the upcoming game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the last eight clash, the 6' 8" tall custodian said (via News 18):

"He’s the same like us. He’s a human, It’s about the moment, He can also miss, and we see it in the beginning of this tournament."

Noppert is the tallest goalkeeper in the FIFA World Cup. He made his international debut on the opening matchday against Senegal and helped his side win 2-0.

He has conceded only two goals in Qatar and has saved 15 out of 17 attempted efforts on goal. His save percentage of 88.2 is the second-best in the tournament.

Messi, meanwhile, has already missed a penalty in the World Cup. While he slotted home from the spot against Saudi Arabia, Polish shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny denied him from 12 yards on Matchday 3.

Noppert will be tasked with keeping Messi at bay during the last eight clash. Despite the player's limited experience at the international level, Netherlands coach Van Gaal has banked on him throughout the World Cup.

The Dutch manager said ahead of the Argentina game:

“He has an open personality. He is quite direct and outspoken, His quality is he can stop balls and he had to do that three times today, and he did it perfectly.”

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk spoke about Lionel Messi's Argentina ahead of FIFA World Cup clash

Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Along with Noppert, the Netherlands will depend heavily on their captain Virgil van Dijk for the task of handling Argentina and Messi in the FIFA World Cup clash.

The Liverpool defender acknowledged the quality La Albiceleste will bring to the table. He stated that preparation is the key to the upcoming game:

“I’m very cautious, obviously, of what Argentina can bring, because they are a fantastic team. They are fantastic players, So we have to be very good, very good in all departments. We have to prepare well and get ready for that.”

