"He can become a CF" - Carlo Ancelotti claims Real Madrid star has 'quality' to become a striker after 2-1 win over Sevilla

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that Rodrygo Goes could become a striker in the future. The Brazilian bagged a brace to help his side register a come-from-behind 2-1 La Liga win at Sevilla on Saturday (May 27).

Rafa Mir opened the scoring for the hosts in the third minute. Rodrygo, though, restored parity with his 29th-minute free-kick before making it 2-1 in the 69th. Marcos Acuna was sent off, leaving Sevilla down to ten men late on.

After the game, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra) about Rodrygo:

“Rodrygo was superb. He can become a CF; he has the quality.”

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🗣️ Ancelotti: “Rodrygo was superb. He can become a CF, he has the quality.” 🗣️ Ancelotti: “Rodrygo was superb. He can become a CF, he has the quality.”

Rodrygo scored the winner when Real Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano by a score of 2-1 in their previous game. The Brazilian youngster has 19 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions this season.

Rodrygo dedicates goal against Rayo Vallecano to Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior

After scoring the winner against Rayo Vallecano in the 89th minute of Real Madrid's previous game, Rodrygo dedicated the strike to teammate Vinicius Junior, who has been the subject of racist attack in recent weeks.

Vinicius was constantly hurled racist chants by Valencia fans when Los Blancos made the trip to the Mestalla. The football world has come to the player's support, with Rodrygo being the latest to stand in solidarity. After the game, he said (via Los Blancos' website):

“I dedicated the goal to my brother, Vini. We're always together. We have been through so much together because we left Brazil at such a young age. Coming to this club, with its greatness, winning it all with this team and now to have to go through this situation is so sad.

"I include myself in this because I am black as well. I want to send him my best and let him know I will always be there for him; he knows that. We will continue to fight against racism."

Apart from being teammates in the Spanish capital, the pair are also teammates for the Brazil national team. They are two of the brightest young prospects in world football at the moment.

Poll : 0 votes