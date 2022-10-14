"He can become much better" - Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal star he needs to 'improve and demand more of himself' after victory against Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Bukayo Saka to improve and demand more of himself after his team's 1-0 away win against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (13 October).

Saka scored the only goal of the game for the Gunners in the first half. Luck was on the side of the Englishman after he played a lovely one-two to find himself in space on the right-hand side.

The youngster has now scored three goals in his past two games. He bagged a brace against Liverpool as the Gunners earned a 3-2 home win in the Premier League on 9 October.

Arteta was asked about Saka's form and how he seemed to be getting better every game. The Spanish manager, however, told the player that he could improve more (via Metro):

"Yes, but again, he can become much better. He had moments in the game where he was really good and then moments he can improve and demand more of himself, especially defensively.

"There were moments where we allowed their left full-back to progress the play and break our press too easily. There a lot of things to improve."

Bodo/Glimt were unbeaten in 14 games at home coming into their clash against Arsenal. Arteta praised his team's performance as they managed to grab all three points in Norway:

"We were expecting a really tough night here and we made a lot of changes again, but I’m delighted to find a way to win. To do that under any circumstances is a real positive for me and the team.

"They are really fast and the turnovers and giving away of the ball that you don’t usually expect. The ball was leaping and it was out of your feet and you give it away and the game becomes so fast. I’m happy, but at the same time we have to improve a lot."

Arsenal are set to return to action on October 16 against Leeds United

FK Bodo/Glimt vs. Arsenal FC: Group A - UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal find themselves in a good position with their win against Bodo/Glimt as Mikel Arteta's side currently sit at the top of their group.

They are also in first place in the Premier League table, having collected 24 points from their first nine games of the season.

The Gunners are set to return to action in the Premier League against Leeds United on the road on Sunday (16 October).

Poll : 0 votes